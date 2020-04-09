CONCORD, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonstop Administration and Insurance Services, Inc. (Nonstop) has announced that they will now sell their flagship product through a channel program to health benefits brokers nationally. Nonstop Wellness is a proprietary employer-sponsored health insurance product that combines an ACA-approved high deductible health plan (HDHP) with a Medical Expense Reimbursement Program (MERP), which eliminates or reduces employee out-of-pocket costs, and potentially reduces health insurance premiums 8-10% on renewal. The results are better employee health benefits for less than a traditional health insurance plan.
"The heart and soul of Nonstop Wellness is first-dollar coverage," said CEO David Sloves. "What it means is that Nonstop Wellness pays first. Employees don't have to pay upfront costs to go to the doctor - like copays - and they don't have to meet an upfront deductible before the plan kicks in -- and combine that with cost-certainty and cost-reduction for the employers -- it's a win-win."
Unlike other products utilizing a health reimbursement account (HRA), the Nonstop Wellness solution is level-funded, allowing for predictable monthly costs regardless of utilization and claims. Combine the employer benefits: cost reduction and claims management; with the employee benefits: first-dollar coverage and a financial dashboard for tracking -- and there's now one product -- instead of having to piece it together with three or more vendors.
"As Executive Director, I have a responsibility to my associates to provide equitable and accessible health benefits. I've never seen anything like Nonstop's commitment to both finding savings for the organization and improving health benefits for our associates," Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of Tech Impact.
Nonstop is currently working with 22 health insurance brokerages in 12 states. Nonstop is looking for partners who are interested in a product that can help their clients save money and provide better benefits. Brokers can register here to watch a 15-minute product theatre.
For more information, please visit www.nonstopwellness.com. If you're a broker and interested in selling the Nonstop Wellness product, please contact jschreffler@nonstopwellness.com to schedule an appointment.