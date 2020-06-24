LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nurses Pub (www.thenursespub.org), the leading non-profit support group for nurses, announced a new initiative designed to recruit 100,000 students into the nursing profession.
According to the American Nurses Association, nurses are in high demand, with more jobs available than any other profession in the U.S.
The World Health Organization reported that more than one million additional RNs are needed by next year.
The nursing profession faces shortages for several reasons, including increased demand for care as the population ages and requires more healthcare services, high turnover among nurses and an aging workforce, and inequitable distribution of workers.
To help mediate this problem, The Nurses Pub is launching a campaign to attract 100,000 new nursing students. The non-profit organization is developing an "advertising, informational and inspirational campaign" designed to educate people about a career in nursing, and inspire them to enter this noble profession.
"There are few careers that allow people to give back to society and make a real difference," said the Nurses Pub Founder and CEO, Mona Clayton, MSN, RN. "Our goal is to encourage young and mid-career people of all backgrounds to consider a career in nursing. It offers not only stable and meaningful employment, but also provides a rare sense of satisfaction that enriches the soul, each and every day."
Mounting this campaign is not cheap. The Nurses Pub depends on support from individuals and businesses, and the pandemic has stretched resources to the limit.
Sponsorships are available at a variety of levels, to allow any size businesses to get involved and support this worthy cause.
"The need for nurses is now greater than ever," Clayton said. "Please help us support nurses through our many programs and launch our recruitment campaign... Because who knows? Someday the nurse that saves you or your family member's life may be there thanks to your valuable contribution."
To help, email the Nurses Pub at: press@thenursespub.org, or visit: www.thenursespub.org, or call: (562) 537-1646.
ABOUT:
The Nurses Pub is a non-profit 501(c) organization initially formed to help single mothers from underserved communities discover a career in nursing. The organization now provides a wide variety of resources to students and nursing professionals worldwide.
CONNECT:
Facebook: facebook.com/thenursespub
Website: thenursespub.org
MEDIA:
Innovation Agency
hello@inov8.us