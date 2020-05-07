LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nurses Pub (www.thenursespub.org), the world's leading non-profit support group for nurses at all career levels, nursing students, and those considering entering nursing, is offering a new package of services to help its members during these extraordinary times.
"We are in the business of mentoring, uplifting, and helping nurses and those considering joining this noble profession," said Founder and CEO, Mona Clayton, MSN, RN. "This pandemic has shown us that nurses need support in ways never before imagined. We are here to provide that assistance and guidance, along with a wide array of resources designed to help them not just survive, but thrive."
The Nurses Pub's new collection of resources includes:
- Mix and Mentor Empower Hour®
- Single Parent Support Group
- The Nurses Pub Survival Kit
- TED Talk Tuesdays – with subjects including finance management, coping with stress, continuing education, and more
- Resume writing
- Tutoring
- Online exercise classes, yoga, and networking
- One-on-one career consultation
- And much more
The Nurses Pub offers these valuable services for as little as $35 a year.
"As a career nurse, single mother, and someone that worked days while attending nursing school at night, I understand the challenges and rewards of a nursing career," Clayton said. "Our mission is to provide personalized and compassionate services to nurses and students across the globe, while furthering our organization's goal of recruiting 100,000 nurses worldwide."
For more information, visit: www.thenursespub.org, or call: (562) 537-1646.
ABOUT:
The Nurses Pub is a non-profit organization headquartered in Los Angeles, initially formed to help single mothers and students from underserved communities discover a career in nursing. The organization has blossomed and now provides a wide variety of resources to both students and nursing professionals worldwide.
MISSION:
- To provide scholarships for nursing students
- To continue recruiting 100,000 future nurses to address the severe global nursing shortage
- To provide resources to nurses and students from underserved communities
- To provide career development for early and mid-career nurses
- To offer immediate assistance to nurses experiencing homelessness or other crisis
- To help current nurses find deeper career satisfaction and sense of purpose
CONNECT:
Facebook: facebook.com/thenursespub
Website: thenursespub.org
MEDIA CONTACT:
Innovation Agency
hello@inov8.us