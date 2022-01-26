ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODS today announced the decision to postpone its world premiere by 4 weeks to help Orthopedics organizations around the world combat the negative impact of Covid-19 on their 2022 business goals.
Trade shows and conventions stopped for most of 2020 and 2021 with the Covid-19 pandemic. After a few months of calm toward the end of 2021, the world is now back in Covid mode with millions of new Omicron cases per day in January 2022 and a peak expected in February or March.
The Pressure on brick-and-mortar event's organizers and orthopedic stakeholders is tremendous, as everyone is navigating complicated market conditions with an uncertain future. In addition, most companies in the Ortho space have ambitious growth plans and must communicate and engage the market.
Guillaume Viallaneix, ODS Co-founder stated, "As the premiere virtual event in Orthopedics, the Ortho Digital Symposium is the solution of choice for all those looking to push forward in the early part of 2022. With ODS, all the stakeholders in Orthopedics have an opportunity to exhibit, organize live events and most important do business, no matter what happens with the pandemic. Simply said, ODS is a sales and marketing insurance policy!"
There is still time for companies to get a booth and organize one or several live events during the show. The ODS team is in action to help those looking to explore new business solutions in the new reality.
Registration for the March 2-4th, 2022 symposium is opened. Attendees can register for free by clicking here; Exhibitors by clicking here.
About ODS
The Ortho Digital Symposium (ODS) is produced by MedTech Digital Symposiums, LLC. (MDS), a joint venture between MedTech Momentum, Inc. in the United States, and SYNTHES'3D, SAS. in Europe (France). Created in 2021, MedTech Digital Symposiums leverages the founders decades of MedTech industry experience, virtual networks expertise, and global reach, to address the unmet digital connectivity needs in the MedTech space. ODS is the first symposium to be launched; others are in the works in other specialties.
Media Contact:
Guillaume Viallaneix
Ortho Digital Symposium, Partner
guillaume@orthodigitalsymposium.com
+1 321-946-1301
SOURCE Ortho Digital Symposium