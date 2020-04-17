DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Biomaterials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global orthopedic biomaterials market for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
The market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities and to gain valuable insights of the mentioned indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global orthopedic biomaterials market for the period from 2017 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the orthopedic biomaterials market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the orthopedic biomaterials market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the orthopedic biomaterials market. Key players operating in the global orthopedic biomaterials market are identified and each one of these is profiled for their distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT analysis are some of the attributes of players in the global orthopedic biomaterials market profiled in this report.
Key Questions Answered
- How does the development of orthopedic biomaterials provide the scope of growth in the orthopedic biomaterials market?
- How alliances and partnerships between players are widening the scope of new preservation techniques for orthopedic biomaterials?
- What are the revenue share projections of key segments under various criteria in the global orthopedic biomaterials market during the forecast period?
- Which segment is likely to generate highest revenue by the end of the forecast period in 2027?
- How is the evolving health care system in developing countries in Asia-Pacific making an impact on the overall orthopedic biomaterials market?
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.4. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2027
5. Key Insights
5.1. Price Comparison Analysis
5.2. Key Potential Customers
5.3. Key Success Factors of Three Players
5.4. Key Industry Developments (Mergers & Acquisitions, Funding, Business Expansion, etc.)
5.5. Technological Advancements
5.6. Regulatory Scenario by Regional/Global
6. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Material
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Material, 2017-2027
6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Material
7. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Application
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027
7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Application
8. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecasts, by End-user
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027
8.4. Market Attractiveness, by End-user
9. Global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.3. Market Attractiveness, by Region
10. North America Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Europe Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Latin America Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Middle East & Africa Orthopedic Biomaterials Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
15.2. Company Profiles
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
- Stryker
- DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
- Smith & Nephew plc
- Medtronic
- DJO Global Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- NuVasive Inc.
- Globus Medical Inc.
