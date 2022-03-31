In this free webinar, learn how to create a study design with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) that minimizes the patient burden. Attendees will learn the strategies for incorporating whole muscle MRI assessments into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) clinical trials. The featured speakers will discuss why to consider incorporating MRI into clinical trials.
TORONTO, Ontario, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Successful incorporation of imaging into a clinical trial requires careful consideration of the patient population and the patient experience. Study sponsors, like Pfizer, should carefully consider how a study can be designed to minimize patient burden, while still collecting essential information about the disease status.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss the considerations for incorporating muscle magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) assessments into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) clinical trials. In addition, they will review the value of muscle MRI to understand potential therapies. The speakers will also discuss the patient experience with MRI, and why to consider incorporating MRI into DMD clinical trials.
Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a patient advocacy group fighting to end Duchenne, seeks to accelerate drug development to ensure patients can receive beneficial therapies. Supporting novel outcome measures, such as the inclusion of MRI, can enhance the design of clinical trials to benefit patients. The most precious part of any study is the participants themselves and their comfort. AMRA will address an approach to MRI protocols that are short and patient friendly.
Join this webinar with the expertise of Pfizer, PPMD, parents of patients and AMRA Medical. Attendees will get an insider's view on MRI for DMD clinical trials.
Join Sarah Sherlock, PhD, Director, Clinical Imaging and Head of External Imaging Alliances, Pfizer Inc; Eric Camino, PhD, Vice President, Research and Clinical Innovation, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy; and Rosemary Shull, SVP Global Business Development & Marketing, AMRA Medical, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Patient Experience Using MRI in DMD Clinical Trials — "Shed light through MRI".
