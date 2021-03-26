TORONTO, Mar. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Treating cancer patients with cell and gene therapy products, especially autologous products, is a process that must account for the needs and perspectives of patients, caregivers and treating physicians. Each of these stakeholders faces their own unique concerns and challenges, for example, with decision making, enrolling, scheduling, post-infusion management and long-term follow up.
Join this educational webinar to learn about the experiences of evaluating CAR T treatment options and the role of a multi-disciplinary team in enhancing a patient-centric approach. The discussion will examine critical considerations for nurses and physicians as well as the logistical hurdles that patients and caregivers face.
The speakers will also cover the additional challenges of ensuring trial continuity, pretreatment management and patient safety during the COVID-19 era as it relates to decentralized clinical trial solutions, such as telemedicine, home nursing and eConsent, which can help minimize risks in these complex trials and help support patients in their journey.
This webinar is part of a scientific series Covance is offering focused on trends, opportunities and challenges associated with current and future applications in Oncology. Learn more and register for upcoming webinars on topics such as adoptive T-cell therapies, biomarker technologies for the detection of rare cancer driver mutations and novel targeted therapies and more.
Join Brian Hamilton, MD, PhD, Exec. Medical Director – Oncology, Covance by Labcorp; Ira Braunschweig, MD, Clinical Program Director, Hematological Malignancies, Montefiore Medical Centre, NY; Robyn Stacy-Humphries MD, Radiologist and Partner, Charlotte Radiology, and Lymphoma Cancer Survivor; and Debra Susarchick, Chief Product Officer and Head, Marketing, Trakcel, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Patient Journey in CAR T: A Patient and Physician Perspective.
