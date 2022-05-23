The Period Collective (TPC) received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.
CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Period Collective (TPC) received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.
The Period Collective partners with local organizations to provide hygiene products to women facing income and housing challenges. "We work to fight period poverty in the greater Chicago area by providing menstrual products to homeless and low-income individuals," said Ida Melbye, TPC's Executive Director. "With access to essential menstrual products, individuals can remain in school, attend work, and fully participate in life with their integrity, health, and dignity intact."
Contributions enable TPC to purchase hygiene products in bulk for distribution to those in need. Partnering organizations then distribute the products through homeless shelters, schools, food banks, and other facilities.
"TPC is making such a difference in the lives of countless women in our community," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the Foundation. "TPC is addressing a critical need that deserves much more attention."
For more information about The Period Collective, please visit theperiodcollective.org.
To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply.
About the SBB Research Group Foundation
The SBB Research Group Foundation supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. The Foundation was established to further the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm. In addition to grantmaking, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Media Contact
Erin Noonan, SBB Research Group Foundation, 1-847-656-1111, grants@sbbrg.org
SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation