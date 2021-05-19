MONROE, Conn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Richard Amato, highly respected periodontist in Monroe, CT, and his staff at Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut recently took a staff retreat to train the entire team on efficiency in streamlining. This periodontal team prides themselves in advancing their education, improving treatments, and enhancing the patient experience in every way they can. The team regularly attends continuing education courses and Dr. Amato holds seasonal retreats such as this, quarterly. This commitment to growth mirrors the level of care provided in each treatment at Advanced Periodontics, whether advanced laser dentistry for gum disease or the placement of long-lasting dental implants.
"I like to keep my team at the forefront of technology, education, and care," said Dr. Amato. "They are committed to learning, so I provide every opportunity for all of us to improve. It keeps our team connected and our level of care compassionate and detailed."
Understanding that very few people enjoy getting dental care, Dr. Amato works closely with his staff to encourage the most efficient and streamlined treatment process every time. Not only does this reduce a patient's time in the dental chair, but it enhances each patient's overall experience. Additionally, Dr. Amato has found that providing this level of streamlined care helps patients overcome dental anxiety and return for regular maintenance.
Another way that Advanced Periodontics reduces dental anxiety is by providing a variety of sedation dentistry options. Dr. Amato and his team have found that sedation can help soothe dental fears and add to the streamlining process, allowing a patient to receive multiple treatments in just one visit.
As a periodontist, Dr. Amato and his associate, Dr. Michael Kang, provide advanced oral health treatments, including dental implants, LANAP® laser dentistry for gum disease, and periodontal maintenance. Periodontists specialize in the treatment of the gums and the placement of dental implants. When a patient is suffering from gum disease, Dr. Amato and Dr. Kang can help eradicate the disease, provide maintenance to help prevent harmful bacteria from returning to the gums, and replace any missing teeth lost to this serious condition. This variety of care is what makes Advanced Periodontics stand out as a leading periodontal practice in Monroe, CT.
Those seeking periodontal maintenance, gum disease care, or dental implants in Monroe, CT can connect with the compassionate and experienced periodontists at Advanced Periodontics for a consultation. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
About the Periodontists
Founder of Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut in Monroe, CT, Dr. Richard Amato, and his associate, Dr. Michael Kang, are leading periodontists and dental implant specialists who offer personalized care using advanced technology. Dr. Amato earned his DDS degree from Stony Brook University and his Certificate of Proficiency in Periodontics from Eastman Dental Center at the University of Rochester. Dr. Amato has placed thousands of dental implants. He is the first and most experienced provider of LANAP® laser gum disease therapy in Fairfield County, CT as well as the first periodontist in Connecticut to provide the minimally invasive gum recession treatment, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique. Dr. Kang is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Academy of Periodontology. He completed his residency in periodontology from Columbia University and has published numerous articles on implant dentistry. To learn more about Dr. Amato, Dr. Kang, or the services they offer, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
