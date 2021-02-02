MONROE, Conn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The respected periodontists at Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut raise awareness of the harmful effects of delaying oral health treatment. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many patients are not seeking the oral health care they need, resulting in a rapid increase in oral decay. Drs. Richard Amato and Michael Kang offer industry-leading oral health care, including gum disease treatment and dental implants in Monroe, CT.
When a patient suffers from periodontal disease, or gum disease, it is recommended that they visit their periodontist every three to four months for periodontal maintenance. Drs. Amato and Kang are now seeing patients who are seeking care for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the level of disease and decay is alarming. The doctors have seen a rampant rise in inflammation, bleeding, bad breath, abscesses, infection, and tooth loss. What is most concerning is the list of people who have still not received treatment since the pandemic began.
"As patients are coming into the office after eight months without treatment, I am finding raging infections in the bone," says Dr. Amato. "What they often don't realize is, removing this infection is saving their lives."
Dr. Amato goes on to explain that when a person is suffering from a non-oral health condition, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or even COVID-19, adding an oral infection on top of that can result in major and, in some cases, lethal consequences. "With the pandemic still here, delaying oral health care is no longer an option," says Dr. Amato.
The safety and comfort of their patients is a top priority, so Advanced Periodontics has implemented strict protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19. They installed a permanent bipolar air purification system that is integrated into the ventilation system and have three additional air purifiers placed throughout the office. Appointment times have been extended so patients can receive multiple treatments in just one visit. Waiting rooms have been eliminated, temperatures are taken at the door, and patients can pay with touchless payments. The practice remains current with recommendations from the CDC, ADA, and OSHA.
The periodontists at Advanced Periodontics not only provide periodontal maintenance, but they can also treat new or developing oral health concerns in Monroe, CT. If someone is experiencing signs of periodontal disease, such as bad breath, swollen gums, bleeding while brushing or flossing, or loose teeth, Drs. Amato and Kang recommend seeking treatment right away. The sooner gum disease is treated, often the less harmful the effects of the disease will be. Advanced Periodontics offers a variety of minimally invasive techniques, including LANAP® laser gum disease therapy. They also provide comfortable, long-lasting dental implants for those with failing or missing teeth.
Those delaying periodontal maintenance are encouraged to seek treatment right away to prevent further damage and decay. Individuals experiencing oral health concerns such as missing teeth or symptoms of gum disease in Monroe, CT can connect with Drs. Amato and Kang for a consultation, with or without a referral. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
About the Periodontists
Founder of Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut in Monroe, CT, Dr. Richard Amato, and his associate, Dr. Michael Kang, are leading periodontists and dental implant specialists who offer personalized care using advanced technology. Dr. Amato earned his DDS degree from Stony Brook University and his Certificate of Proficiency in Periodontics from Eastman Dental Center at the University of Rochester. Dr. Amato has placed thousands of dental implants. He is the first and most experienced provider of LANAP® laser gum disease therapy in Fairfield County, CT as well as the first periodontist in Connecticut to provide the minimally invasive gum recession treatment, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique. Dr. Kang is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Academy of Periodontology. He completed his residency in periodontology from Columbia University and has published numerous articles on implant dentistry. To learn more about Dr. Amato, Dr. Kang, or the services they offer, visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com or call 203-268-2000.
