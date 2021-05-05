NEW LONDON, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontists Dr. Gregory Toback and Dr. Marianne Urbanski invested in Novaerus Air Disinfection units at both their New London, CT and Westerly, RI offices to ensure patient safety and ease minds. During the COVID-19 pandemic, research shows that many patients nationwide postponed dental care and as a result, their oral health suffered. While the world has started to open up again, the pandemic is not over, and safety is paramount to those needing periodontal care. This superb infection control and air purification reaffirms Shoreline Periodontics' commitment to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and reflects their dedication to leveraging advanced technologies to help patients improve their oral health safely.
Shoreline Periodontics has provided high-quality periodontal care to patients since 1998 and periodontists Drs. Toback and Urbanski have more than four decades of combined experience. They offer minimally invasive laser surgery for gentle and regenerative gum disease treatment and life-changing dental implants at their state-of-the-art facilities in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. Together, these periodontists have saved countless smiles from the negative repercussions of missing teeth and periodontal disease and placed thousands of dental implants.
Drs. Toback and Urbanski use cone beam CT technology that captures detailed 3D images with less radiation than traditional x-rays. These images are helpful in numerous treatments including guided dental implant surgery. They leverage Navident technology for computer-guided dental implant placement with real-time dynamic feedback. "We invest in training and technology so patients that trust us with their oral health and smiles know they are receiving reliable, predictable, and lasting results," said Dr. Toback.
Periodontists have advanced training in breakthrough techniques and protocols that provide the most optimal procedural outcomes. Dr. Toback and Urbanski have a success rate of over 98 percent with dental implants and have performed thousands of successful laser gum disease treatments thanks to meticulous planning, years of expertise, and investment in advanced technologies.
For those seeking to replace missing teeth with a reliable and long-lasting solution, Shoreline Periodontics offers Teeth-in-a-Day™ dental implants. These implants are designed differently than traditional implants, strategically placed to take advantage of available bone tissue for support. The entire treatment is planned ahead of time to enable patients to receive beautiful fixed teeth the same day. This protocol eliminates the need for removable temporaries during the healing process, and patients no longer have to live with missing teeth another day.
To learn more about treatments targeted at improved smiles and oral health from the periodontists at Shoreline Periodontics, visit http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.
About the Skilled Periodontists
Shoreline Periodontics is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients since 1998 and is located in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. Leading board-certified periodontist, Dr. Gregory A. Toback, received his B.A. from St. John's University and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut. He also received advanced training in periodontics and dental implants at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Marianne Urbanski has been voted one of Connecticut's top dentists for more than seven years by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Urbanski graduated cum laude from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts where she earned a Bachelors' degree in Biology. She also received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and her Masters' of Dental Science degree from the University of Connecticut Dental School. Dr. Urbanski and Dr. Toback pride themselves on offering caring, professional treatment to each patient. Dr. Toback and Dr. Urbanski focus on minimally invasive surgeries including LANAP® laser gum surgery and are certified to offer the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique™ for treatment of gum recession. To learn more about Shoreline Periodontics and their dental services visit their website at http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.
Media Contact
Ciara Boyce, Progressive Dental Marketing, 727-286-6211, ciara@progressivedental.com
SOURCE Shoreline Periodontics