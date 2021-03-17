NEW LONDON, Conn., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The respected periodontists at Shoreline Periodontics and Dental Implants matched the donations given by their patients to the Hearts of Gold Program this year, accumulating a total donation of $7,830. The practice encourages every patient who receives a gold crown tooth extraction to donate their crown to this compassionate program and sends the donation to support their local United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. These periodontists also provide patients with the most reliable tooth replacement for extracted teeth, dental implants.
Shoreline Periodontics' Hearts of Gold Program stemmed from periodontist, Dr. Gregory Toback's desire to provide support to the local community. Whenever a patient receives a gold crown tooth extraction, they are given the opportunity to donate to Hearts of Gold. Additionally, patients have the option to donate gold of any kind. Each February, the practice matches the monetary value of the donation and donates the entire sum to a local charity. This year, the practice collected $3,915 in donations and has matched that, totaling $7,830 to donate to the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut.
Shoreline Periodontics has donated to local charities since 2008, and in 2019, began supporting the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut. This organization fights for a safety net of global health and human services, to end hunger and food insecurity, and to provide employment training and education for those who are homeless in the Southeastern Connecticut area. Their mission is, "To inspire and coordinate the generosity and commitment that sustains a united, thriving community."
Dr. Toback, along with esteemed periodontist, Dr. Marianne Urbanski, have compassion that extends past their charitable donations and into the care they provide at their practice. They deliver the highest level of care backed by industry leading technology at both of their practice locations, in New London, CT and Westerly, RI.
One service they provide is the gold standard in tooth replacement, dental implants. Whether a patient extracts a gold crown, receives a natural tooth extraction, or has suffered with missing teeth for any period of time, Drs. Toback and Urbanski can replace the missing teeth with permanent and reliable dental implants. Dental implants can last for decades and require the same level of maintenance as natural teeth. Patients who receive dental implants from these highly skilled periodontists boast of a comfortable fit and renewed biting power.
Dr. Toback, Dr. Urbanski, and the entire team at Shoreline Periodontics encourage everyone to donate their gold crowns when extracted. They also encourage other practices to join this movement and not let any gold crowns go to waste.
"We want any dental patient to be able to donate their gold crowns after receiving an extraction which is why we challenge our dental community to join us," says Dr. Toback. "The more dental practices spreading the word about this cause, the more convenient it is for patients to donate, and the more real change we'll cause in our community."
Those interested in donating their gold crowns to the Hearts of Gold Program, or those looking for a reliable tooth replacement solution in New London, CT can connect with the skilled periodontists at Shoreline Periodontics. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.
About the Periodontists
Shoreline Periodontics is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients since 1998 and is located in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. Leading board-certified periodontist, Dr. Gregory A. Toback, received his B.A. from St. John's University and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut. He also received advanced training in periodontics and dental implants at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Marianne Urbanski has been voted one of Connecticut's top dentists for more than seven years by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Urbanski graduated cum laude from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts where she earned a Bachelors' degree in Biology. She also received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and her Masters' of Dental Science degree from the University of Connecticut Dental School. Dr. Urbanski and Dr. Toback pride themselves on offering caring, professional treatment to each patient. Dr. Toback and Dr. Urbanski focus on minimally invasive surgeries including LANAP® laser gum surgery and are certified to offer the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique™ for treatment of gum recession. To learn more about Shoreline Periodontics and their dental services visit their website at http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.
