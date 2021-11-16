NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute releases findings on the impact of mindfulness training of staff nurses, patient and families on care experience. Adapted from the dissertation of a doctoral scholar, supported by a research grant from The Beryl Institute, the paper provides evidence-based techniques and interventions to support the mental health and well-being of healthcare professionals.
The author shares the results of her research of mindful attention awareness in a rehabilitation setting and improving transitions home for patients and caregivers. Applying the Mindful Attention Awareness Scale and supported with HeartMath™ training, nurse case managers discover the power of self-healing by reducing their own anxiety and restoring calmness. Evidence shows that taking care of oneself enables better care of others as reflected in three main outcomes of the research:
- Mindfulness training has a positive impact on Experience of Care Scores
- Patients and families experience a greater sense of satisfaction during interactions with nurses trained in mindfulness
- Expanding mindfulness interventions can equip society as a whole to better manage stressful issues like the current pandemic, natural disasters or political upheaval
"The practice of exercising mindfulness techniques in the interaction between healthcare providers and their patients and families can lead to improvements in patient outcomes," Gail L. Sims, RN, DNP, FARN, Clinical Education Practice & Informatics, Kaiser Foundation Rehabilitation Center
To access the executive brief and white paper, visit http://www.theberylinstitute.org
