FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California company NUYU has been rolling out hit after hit with its unique and innovative products, combining botanical ingredients with its triple-certified CBD. NUYU makes products infused with the industry's highest quality CBD, ensuring potency and safety.
Cannabidiol (CBD) is used for its ability to help reduce inflammation and decrease muscle tension, as well as a host of other uses in helping the body relax and heal. CBD is non-psychoactive, which means that it does not induce a feeling of being "high," like its cannabinoid cousin, THC. NUYU ensures that all of its CBD contains 0.0% THC, so users can enjoy the benefits without fear of negative consequences related to employer restrictions, etc.
CBD has also shown to be extremely beneficial as a topical agent to help keep skin clear, youthful, and beautiful. In addition to their CBD balms, NUYU creates high-demand products like face masks, moisturizers, and cleansers, all infused with CBD. One popular product in their refreshing lineup is NUYU's Vitamin C serum with 100mg of CBD.
Vitamin C has been well-researched for its restorative properties on the skin's surface. It is known to help reduce hyperpigmentation, meaning the appearance of spots of discolored skin, like age spots and sunspots. These spots tend to result from the skin over-producing the protective agent melanin in certain areas, but not others, which can also occur around the site of acne scars, or injury, giving the skin a more even complexion.
Some vitamin C derivatives have even been shown to increase hydration of the skin, keeping it from drying out and cracking. Increasing the level of hydration in the skin without increasing oil on the surface is one of the most effective ways to keep skin looking youthful for longer, and to prevent long-term damage. More hydrated skin is more capable of healing, and reducing lines, and discoloration. This also goes for the skin that can darken beneath the eyes, causing bags, and dark circles to form.
This is also due, in part, to the fact that vitamin C helps to increase the skin's collagen production. Collagen is a protein that "fills in the gaps" on the skin's surface and keeps it looking tight, and even. Collagen depletes over time with age and sun exposure, which can cause the skin to begin to sag.
Vitamin C infused skincare products have been proven effective in fighting the appearance of the size of under eye bags, but it is also effective at reducing redness due to its properties as an anti-inflammatory agent. By helping to calm skin flare-ups, vitamin C can help bring redness back down to normal, allowing the skin to heal.
In addition to vitamin C, NUYU's vitamin C serum also includes a superstar list of botanical ingredients like Aloe Leaf Juice, for healing and sun protection, Burdock Root, and Asparagus officinalis Extract, which acts to help boost organ health, including the body's largest organ, the skin. All of NUYU's products are designed to provide holistic care that both treats and prevents skin issues. The company has had great success selling their skincare products online and in stores locally, but now they will be expanding into the United States market as soon as 2020.
