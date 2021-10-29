CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FST-7 creator and Evogen Nutrition owner, Hany Rambod, has made history by being the first coach to accumulate 20 Olympia titles over his career with his clients across a total of five divisions — Mr. Olympia, Ms. Figure Olympia, 202 Olympia, 212 Olympia, and Physique Olympia.
The historic moment took place on October 8, 2021, in Orlando, FL, when IFBB Pro Derek Lunsford won the Olympia 212 division. Olympia champions that won under the watchful eye and coaching of Rambod include Phil Heath (7 titles), Jay Cutler (2 titles), Derek Lunsford (1 title), Jeremy Buendia (4 titles), Kevin English (2 titles), Nicole Wilkins (2 titles), and Jenny Lynn (2 titles).
When asked about his 20th Olympia title, Rambod said, "It's been an unbelievable journey. Each one of these champions that I've worked with is truly special. They took their minds and bodies to a place they never thought was possible to get through my FST-7 training protocol. That's something you can't teach. You either have the will and determination to go to that place mentally and physically in order to get it done and become a champion, or you don't. These athletes are extraordinary. I couldn't be any more proud of these athletes."
For more information about Hany Rambod and his new FST-7 app, visit http://www.HanyRambod.com.
