A 3D reconstruction of a mouse prostate 50 days after the start of cancer. The red mass represents the growing tumor, the green and purple represent prostate cells, and the blue represents DNA. Using a new method developed at CSHL, researchers can track the progression of prostate cancer from birth to its spread into other organs. In the image, the small red balls detached from the red mass are cancer cells that are beginning to migrate. Image: Julian Taranda/Osten lab/CSHL, 2021