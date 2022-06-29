The merger expands PHAB's capacity and includes service sharing as part of the organization's transformation work.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) is pleased to share that the Center for Sharing Public Health Services (CSPHS) is joining our organization, effective July 1, 2022. The CSPHS merger into PHAB expands our capacity and grows our transformation work to include service sharing.
"Service sharing has always been important to PHAB and the work that we do to transform governmental public health," said Jessica Solomon Fisher, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to expand in this area and offer more support and expertise to health departments."
Both PHAB and the CSPHS are dedicated to strengthening health departments to better serve their communities. As the pandemic highlighted, service sharing is crucial in influencing the health of communities. Service and resource sharing is one way health departments can increase their capacity and efficiency, better utilize resources, and develop partnerships. By working together – pooling resources, sharing staff, expertise, funding, and programs – health departments can accomplish much more than they could do alone.
"For about a decade, the Center for Sharing Public Health Services has assisted health departments in their efforts to increase their capacity," said Grace Gorenflo, Director of the CSPHS. "Joining PHAB means our work will be integrated with national efforts to support public health transformation, which is particularly significant given the recent infusion of funds to strengthen public health infrastructure."
What does this mean?
PHAB will have increased capacity to provide technical assistance and support to health departments seeking to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their services by sharing resources. The work and learnings from the CSPHS will be institutionalized by PHAB and fed into PHAB programming, including the Public Health National Center for Innovation's 21st Century Learning Community. PHAB and the CSPHS will be working in coming months to migrate content and stand-up new programming. To learn more, visit the PHAB website or email info@phaboard.org.
About PHAB
The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) was created to serve as the national public health accrediting body and is funded in part by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The development of national public health accreditation has involved, and is supported by, public health leaders and practitioners from the national, state, local, Tribal, and territorial levels.
About the Center for Sharing Public Health Services
The Center for Sharing Public Health Services is a national initiative managed by the Kansas Health Institute with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Since 2012, the Center for Sharing Public Health Services has served as a national resource on cross-jurisdictional sharing (CJS), building the evidence and producing and disseminating tools, methods, and models to assist public health agencies and policymakers as they consider and adopt CJS approaches.
