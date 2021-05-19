SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiosurgery Society (RSS), a non-profit medical society dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery, today announced the official launch of its Radiosurgery Society® Residents Association (RSSRA) and Residents Executive Committee (REC), designed to support residents, fellows, medical students and members-in-training interested in pursuing a career in stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) and advancing therapies.
"Today's residents and trainees are the future of the profession, so we believe it's vital to offer them robust opportunities for education, mentorship and career development, along with increased exposure to a variety of treatment techniques and technologies," said Kristine Gagliardi, Founding Partner of the RSS. "That's why we've created the RSSRA -- to provide residents and trainees with dedicated webinars, workshops, mentoring, and leadership experiences to increase their SRS/SBRT exposure and knowledge, while developing and leading scientific and educational programs."
RSSRA members have access to an array of opportunities for education, training, networking, and mentorship in the fields of SRS/SBRT that maximize both individual and group participation. Through the association, residents also have opportunities to do research, publish, present, and apply for various awards. RSSRA holds monthly meetings to foster connection and collaboration, and to drive forward its projects and programs.
Mentorship and Career Pathways Program
The RSS Mentorship and Career Pathways Program brings together experts in radiation oncology, medical physics, neurosurgery, or other surgical specialties (mentors) to provide guidance and career development to residents, fellows, medical students, and members-in-training (mentees) who are navigating residency and career options in the fields of SRS/SBRT and advancing therapies. This unique virtual program provides optimal matching of mentors/mentees using a sophisticated algorithm along with numerous resources to cultivate that connection.
On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT the RSS is hosting a webinar titled, "Not your Average Mentorship Program: How the RSS is redefining the way mentorship matches are made," featuring a panel of experienced mentors and mentees discussing the RSS mentorship program and how it has impacted their personal growth and professional progression.
Enrollment for the RSS Mentorship and Career Pathways Program runs from June 16-July 15, 2021 and the matching period will run from July 16-30, 2021. Mentors and mentees must be active RSS members to participate in the program.
"Through the RSS Mentorship and Career Pathways Program I have had opportunities to connect with mentees in the US and overseas to share and discuss clinical practices of SRS/SBRT, patient QA as well as research ideas. I am very excited for the program to have broader impact to facilitate the career development of residents," said Winston (Ning) Wen, Director, Clinical Physics, Department of Radiation Oncology, Henry Ford Health System.
For Residents, By Residents Webinars
The RSS For Residents, By Residents Webinar Series was designed to develop future leaders in the field. Each 1-hour webinar is planned, executed, and moderated by RSS residents and members-in-training to best address the unique needs and interests of residents and members-in-training pursuing a career in these fields.
"The For Residents, By Residents Webinar Series is developed and implemented by our trainees and addresses topics designed to enhance resident education and career development with regards to SRS and SBRT," said Aviva Berkowitz, M.D., Chief Resident, Radiation Oncology, Montefiore Medical Center.
Topics previously covered in the For Residents, By Residents Webinar series include:
- What Defines a Productive Mentor/Mentee Relationship & Mentorship Pathways Application
- Integrating SRS/SBRT into a New Practice
- Building a 5-Year Research/Practice Plan/Academic Career Building
- How to Market Yourself for a Career in SRS/SBRT
- Navigating Tumor Board Discussions as a Radiosurgeon
RSS members can view recordings of these and more than 100 other webinars by visiting our Webinar Library.
For Residents, By Residents Workshops
The RSS, in coordination with our Academic and Medical Center Sponsors, offers dedicated in-person workshops designed, managed, and executed by the RSS Residents Association sub-committee.
Previous Residents workshops included "Personalizing Radiotherapy – When is Radiosurgery the Optimal Treatment?" hosted by Weill-Cornell Medical College and "Evidence-Based Practice of Stereotactic Radiosurgery," hosted by Montefiore Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
RSSRA members are encouraged to take on leadership roles within the Residents Executive Committee (REC) and the RSSRA sub-committees to strengthen their leadership skills and help actively define, develop, and oversee scientific and educational offerings.
Residents and trainees who join the RSS will automatically become a member of the RSSRA and will remain an RSSRA member throughout their residency and training as long as their RSS membership remains active. RSS Membership for residents and members-in-training is only $35/year.
For more information on the RSSRA visit https://therss.org/rss-residents-association. To become a member of the RSS visit https://www.therss.org/membership/membership-benefits.
