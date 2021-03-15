SAN JOSE, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiosurgery Society (RSS), a non-profit medical society dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery, today announced that JunXin Oncology Group in China has joined the RSS Sponsorship Alliance as the first Asian Physician Group, adding to the list of highly respected institutions, organizations, societies and corporations to support the advancement of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) and advancing therapies.
As the professional organization for industry standards, scientific methods and clinical advancements, the RSS welcomes sponsoring organizations as partners. The RSS Sponsorship Alliance champions the evolution of science and research clinical practices, patient safety and efficacy, technological innovations, and global adoption of SRS/SBRT techniques.
"Asian countries are suffering from a fast-rising cancer incidence and more than 50 percent of newly diagnosed cancer patients are in Asia. Radiosurgery is not widely available here and the clinical experience of clinicians in the radiation field is limited," said Dr. Qiuxia Lu, chair of radiation oncology in Foshan Chancheng hospital and member of the JunXin Physician Group. "We are very honored to be the first physician group sponsor of the RSS, where we can learn from our experienced colleagues and better serve our patients in Asia."
JunXin Oncology Group is a group of oncology professionals including radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, laboratory scientists and medical physicists who are dedicated to the practice and research of precision oncology in China. JunXin Oncology Group provides professional services in the oncology centers of multiple hospitals and does multi-site clinical research within and beyond their professional network. JunXin Oncology Group hopes to play a role in bridging the SRS/SBRT communities from various countries. JunXin Oncology Group plans to actively participate and contribute their data to the RSSearch® Patient Registry, an international multi-year database designed to track SRS/SBRT utilization, treatment practices and outcomes.
"We are thrilled to have JunXin Oncology Group join the RSS Sponsorship Alliance as our first Physician Group and our first Asian sponsor, furthering our goal of bringing together individuals, institutions, organizations and system developers to advance treatment techniques, safety standards, innovation and patient care," said Kristine Gagliardi, RSS Founding Partner and Head of Strategic Development and Business Relations. "JunXin Oncology Group's passion and dedication to their patients and their desire to unite the global SRS/SBRT community will surely be an asset to our Sponsorship Alliance."
The RSS Sponsorship Alliance features three types of sponsors – Academic/Medical Center, Corporate/Manufacturer – and now Physician Group – with benefits tailored to each.
Through the RSS Sponsorship Alliance, sponsor members receive opportunities for collaboration and research through participation in the RSSearch® Patient Registry and Clinical Research Committee, along with access to educational resources and online communities. The RSS offers opportunities for Continuing Education for their institution, such as live and recorded webinars, clinical/advisory committees, RSS Residents Association and mentoring opportunities.
About The Radiosurgery Society®
The Radiosurgery Society (RSS) – a non-profit, independent, multi-disciplinary organization of surgeons, radiation oncologists, physicists, and allied professionals, who are dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery. Originally formed in 2002 and becoming 501(c)(6) in 2008, the Radiosurgery Society today (http://www.therss.org) represents approximately 800 members who perform stereotactic body radiotherapy and radiosurgery in hospitals and freestanding centers throughout the world.
