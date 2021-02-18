TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- So much of the medical world is about data, and as healthcare data continues to play an increasing role in the "big data" landscape, the challenge is figuring out how to use it properly within the healthcare ecosystem. A new class of medical software known as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) is offering innovative ways to capture, optimize and analyze healthcare data with the goal of improving health by utilizing analytics to manage and optimize health outcomes. However, this rich field of technology is evolving more quickly than regulators can keep up.
The challenge is when a software is designated as SaMD, a string of regulatory requirements come into play, creating a maze of potential pathways and product development implications. In this webinar, the panelists will define what is considered a SaMD and explore key strategies to bring it to market successfully through regulatory strategy, clinical impact and considerations for patient engagement and participation.
Join Vicki Gashwiler, Executive Director, Specialty Programs and Nach Davé, RPh., MSc, Vice President, Development Strategy, Premier Research in a live webinar on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) to learn about the regulatory pathways for software designated as a medical device.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Regulatory Landscape of Software as a Medical Device.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks