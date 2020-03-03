ATLANTA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Cancer Society and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation (RMSFF) announced that RMSFF will launch a $2 million challenge grant to benefit the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Atlanta.
Since 2006, the Schulze family has invested more than $30 million in the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program, benefiting cancer patients in Minneapolis, Rochester, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston and now in Atlanta.
"We are humbled and grateful for the ongoing support from the Schulze family and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation," said Gary M. Reedy, chief executive officer at the American Cancer Society. "With this challenge grant, the Atlanta Hope Lodge will be able to continue to serve as a nurturing, supportive home away from home for even more patients and families who travel to Atlanta for cancer treatment."
Funds raised through the RMSFF challenge grant will be used to complete the renovation and expansion of the Atlanta Hope Lodge to improve guest experiences and comfort. This includes:
- Updating and furnishing the kitchen, dining, lobby and common areas
- Renovating all 52 existing guest suites
- Increasing the capacity of the facility by adding additional guest suites
With a goal of inspiring other philanthropists, businesses and community members to donate additional support, the $2 million challenge grant will transfer to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program when the fundraising challenge is met. This challenge begins today and ends at the end of 2020. All funds raised in this time period will advance the project to completion.
Since opening its doors in 1998, the Hope Lodge of Atlanta, located on the edge of Emory University's Clairmont campus, has provided more than 312,000 nights of free housing to cancer patients and caregivers.
The American Cancer Society operates more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Each Hope Lodge offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be in another city. Hope Lodge provides a nurturing, home-like environment where guests can retreat to private rooms or connect with others. Every Hope Lodge also offers a variety of resources and information about cancer and how best to fight the disease. Since 1984, the American Cancer Society has provided more than 6 million nights of lodging to patients across the country, helping them save nearly $50 million in hotel expenses.
To learn more about the American Cancer Society patient lodging program, visit cancer.org.