YOUNG HARRIS, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge, located in Young Harris, Georgia, announced its first of a planned series of annual First Responders Appreciation Beach Days at Splash Island to be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 12:00PM – 5:00PM.
The event, free for first responders and their families, will include a traditional Hawaiian luau including a pig roast and other festive food and drink. Splash Island Beach will be open with plenty of lounge chairs, umbrellas, and tiki torches for guests to relax and enjoy the lakeside.
Planners at the resort will be coordinating games and contests, and live music will be enjoyed throughout the day. The Ridges Resort, which owns The Ridges Marina, will also be offering 30-minute boat tours during the entire event.
"It is an honor and a privilege for us to give back to the first responders in our community. Our hope is that as many people as possible will be able to enjoy a relaxing, beautiful afternoon on the lake. We really want our local policeman, fireman, EMTs and nurses to know just how much we appreciate their service," said Kristin Dowdy, General Manager of The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge.
The Ridges Resort has created a reply form for the First Responders Appreciation Beach Day on its website at http://www.theridgesresort.com/beach-day/. Guests are encouraged to fill out the form and supply the number of people who will be attending. Due to the season, the splash pads will not be available for this event.
About The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge
The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge is a premier North Georgia destination for family vacations, romantic getaways, corporate retreats, weddings, and other special events. Nestled in the lower Blue Ridge Mountains, we're proud to provide the perfect backdrop for relaxing and celebrating with friends and family. From a professional staff committed to delivering the highest quality of service, to the stunning natural beauty of North Georgia, guests from all over the world can find the experience of a lifetime at the Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge. Learn more about The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge at http://www.theridgesresort.com, and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Tara Silvestri, The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge, +1 6159252946, tara@partnerwithtrueblue.com
SOURCE The Ridges Resort on Lake Chatuge