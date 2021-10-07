TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For biopharma, accelerating time-to-market is more than a business objective; therapeutics can enhance the lives of patients, and even mean the difference between life or death. In order to advance scientific discovery and make therapeutics more accessible to patients, biopharma has begun partnering with contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to scale their development, manufacturing and testing initiatives.
Andelyn Biosciences, a full-spectrum CDMO, was founded with the mission to transform, extend and save lives. The company name pays tribute to two brave young patients that participated in pivotal clinical trials that made today's gene therapies possible. A critical initiative led by Andelyn Biosciences is the rollout of a Connected Plant that will enable biopharma to re-platform their scientific data and workflows to the cloud.
Join expert speakers from Andelyn Biosciences and TetraScience for a webinar to learn how the Connected Plant:
- Connects data generated from building and facilities; process and manufacturing; and instrumentation and systems across the laboratory ecosystem
- Delivers autonomous operation, predictive capabilities, improved process monitoring and control and increased data integrity
- Provides their customers secure, convenient access to harmonized data that is prepared for analytics and visualization
- Takes advantage of cloud-native technologies, purpose-built for life sciences to accelerate innovation, quality and manufacturing scale for their biopharma customers
Join Bryan J. Holmes, Vice President, Information Technology, Andelyn Biosciences; and Mike Loos, Director, Solutions Architects, TetraScience, in the live webinar on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Role of Digital CDMOs in Biopharma: Accelerating the Development and Manufacturing of Life-Saving Therapeutics.
