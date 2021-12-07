SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Rosenfeld Law Firm today announces that a mental health client who had been prevented by false medical information from being transferred into a conditional release program (CONREP) from the state hospital, where he'd been committed, was successfully granted conditional release after the intervention of California Mental Health Attorney Ken Rosenfeld.
According to court documents from the Sonoma County Superior Court (Case # SCR-679678-1), River H. had been committed to a California state hospital in 2016 following a plea of Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity. In spite of recommendations from hospital staff who worked closely with him that he demonstrated the psychiatric stability to qualify for CONREP, the state hospital medical director (repeatedly) denied CONREP for River H., citing specific detriments in his records as disqualifying him from CONREP eligibility. On behalf of his client, Rosenfeld illustrated to the hospital director the falsehood of the detriments in River H's hospital records. When the hospital persisted in its refusal to recommend CONREP, Rosenfeld presented his argument in Sonoma County Superior Court, after which time the judge approved conditional release for River H.
Rosenfeld said the victory came as a great relief for his client, who, by virtue of CONREP, will be able to reintegrate into the community.
"Keeping my client in the state hospital was preventing the forward movement of his progress," said Rosenfeld. "He's very happy that he gets to leave the hospital and focus on the next part of his life".
About The Rosenfeld Law Firm
With offices in Sacramento and San Jose, The Rosenfeld Law Firm provides aggressive defense of a wide range of high-profile criminal defense cases. California criminal defense attorney Ken Rosenfeld defends such cases as first-degree murder and sex offense cases, and also provides DUI defense. In addition to mental health criminal defense, The Rosenfeld Law Firm also practices federal criminal defense and juvenile defense, as well as appellate law and prison law. As a skilled criminal law commentator, Rosenfeld makes regular appearances on KTXL TV and FOX40's Ask An Attorney. Rosenfeld was named 2020 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. For more information, please contact Ken Rosenfeld directly at (916) 447-2070, or visit http://www.therosenfeldlawfirm.com.
Press release writing by WebSiteText and Proofreading Services by The Proofreaders.
Media Contact
Kenneth Rosenfeld, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (916) 447-2070, krosenfeld@therosenfeldlawfirm.com
Bernard Hinlo, The Rosenfeld Law Firm, (408) 858-3100, bhinlo@therosenfeldlawfirm.com
SOURCE The Rosenfeld Law Firm