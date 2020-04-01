ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army, the nation's largest social services organization with a presence in almost every ZIP code in America, has expanded its efforts to meet the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. As an organization that is uniquely positioned to assist vulnerable Americans, The Salvation Army's current response is focused on:
- Food security – Expanding food assistance with new delivery and drive-through options
- Shelter – Providing safe shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness
- First responder support – Providing support based on each community's need (for example, providing meals and childcare)
- Emotional and spiritual support – Offering support and spiritual care for individuals who have been emotionally or spiritually impacted by this crisis
Though The Salvation Army is committed to meeting need wherever it exists, COVID-19 will greatly increase the number of service requests we receive for months – if not years – to come. As a result, ongoing public support will be critical in ensuring that no one is turned away or overlooked.
For those individuals who will receive stimulus checks from the federal government, The Salvation Army's sincere hope is that those checks will help you meet the needs of yourself and your family. But if you are in a position to share what remains with those who are less fortunate, monetary donations are the most effective way to assist those in need, and all donations stay in their local communities.
People can join the fight for good and support their local Salvation Army and community by visiting salvationarmyusa.org/COVID19.
If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please visit www.salvationarmyusa.org to find your local Salvation Army service center.
About The Salvation Army
