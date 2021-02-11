ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sanneh Foundation (Sanneh), a Minnesota non-profit, announced today its taking the opportunity to partner with local restaurants for their 11th Annual Gala4Goals Fundraising Event presented by Atomic Data. Through creative sponsorships and watch party packages, guests will be able to bring home a specialty crafted dinner led by Chef David Fhima and supported by Justin Sutherland, Brian Ingram, JD Fratzke, Patrick O'Hare, and Sam Lobash.
Fhima's well-crafted menu includes 3 courses with vegan and gluten-free options. Guests can choose from such options as cinnamon and onion candied chicken tagine, vegan wild rice soup, gluten-free tiramisu, and more. The dinners can be picked up prepared or deconstructed from various locations. February 15th is the last chance to choose custom meals prepared by chef Fhima.
Chef Fhima, owner of Fhima's Minneapolis, is the Executive Chef for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx as well as the founding member of The North Stands, a restaurant and hospitality collective organized to raise stipend funds to support workers affected by the pandemic. "I do not know of another or better way to show gratitude than through food. It is a privilege for myself and all the chefs involved to help make this years' Gala—especially in the midst of such a difficult year—just a little bit easier. The Sanneh Foundation has been, and continues to be, a beacon of hope to all those in need," says David Fhima.
Guests are also invited to help support the Foundation by purchasing additions: VIP pre-event zoom sessions featuring celebrity meet and greets, cooking classes, cocktails, and more. The Gala features Sanneh's first-ever virtual auction, presented by Glen Fladeboe. The silent auction, which opens on February 15th, includes items such as designer bags, signed jerseys, artwork, recreational experiences, and much more.
Gala4Goals will benefit the work of Sanneh to advance equity, diversity, and community well-being for diverse youth in the Twin Cities. Guests can find further information about the event at http://www.gala4goals.com.
About the Sanneh Foundation: The Sanneh Foundation (Sanneh) is a St. Paul based 501(c)3 that serves the holistic youth development needs of the increasingly diverse state of Minnesota. Sanneh's mission is to empower youth by supporting and promoting educational attainment, improve lives by providing programs that strengthen physical and social-emotional development, and unite communities by advancing diversity, equity, and community well-being. For more information, visit http://www.thesannehfoundation.org.
