TOTOWA, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Senior Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at The Senior Company. This year, 98% of employees said it is a great place to work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that The Senior Company is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
"We are thrilled with the feedback and to become Great Place to Work-Certified. We are also extremely grateful for the additional feedback from our team throughout this survey which will help us continue to build a company they are proud to represent," said Executive Director Calvin Bynum."
The pandemic took its toll on businesses across the country, especially in the healthcare sector. The Senior Company's front line team continued to show up day after day, in stressful, uncertain environments to keep their patients safe. "Witnessing firsthand the determination our team had in trying times truly opened our eyes that we need to show them the same amount of dedication and support at every level. We continue to implement new ways to show appreciation and most importantly, understanding the importance of flexibility and a healthy work/life balance," said Executive Director Calvin Bynum.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About The Senior Company
The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full time home care assistance, live in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.
The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who need assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADL's" bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.
