HACKENSACK, N.J., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senior Company hires the most qualified and experienced caregivers to ensure that clients receive the highest level of care. The company makes it a point to hire fully licensed, highly experienced and skilled nurses who are trained to administer care with compassion, kindness and respect.
Caregivers are available 24 hours per day, seven days per week for those seniors who need around-the-clock care. There are also options for a lighter care routine. The Senior Company tailors each patient's plan to accommodate their individual needs and follows steps to facilitate a comfortable transition into the caregivers' services.
Caregivers are qualified to deliver the following services:
- Monitoring vital signs
- Providing feeding tube support
- Meal assistance
- Managing medication on a weekly basis
- Caring for wounds
- Providing catheter support
- Administering IV therapy and injections
- Providing hospice care support
- Hospital transfers
- Bathing and dressing
- Grooming
- Housekeeping
- Errands
- Dementia support
- Incontinence care
Realizing that incentives fuel motivation, The Senior Company offers caregivers a competitive salary and benefits package, as well as additional incentive programs. They pay their staff salaries that are above industry averages. The company has seen these benefits translate into superior performance and world-class care. For this reason, they continuously invest in their employees.
Home Care Pulse recently recognized The Senior Company's company culture with the Employer of Choice award. Winners are chosen according to caregiver satisfaction ratings given in telephone interviews conducted by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm. Companies that receive the Employer of Choice award are rated best-in-class for caregiver satisfaction.
The Senior Company, which is dual CAHC accredited in personal care services and skilled nursing, is currently hiring for positions listed on its Careers page.
"We value our employees and consider them just as important as the type of care they provide. By nurturing a positive company culture, paying caregivers a competitive salary and giving them incentives, we keep them happy. Satisfied caregivers are motivated to provide the golden standard of care to seniors, who deserve the best and most compassionate care," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company.
About The Senior Company
The Senior Company was founded by a team of geriatric professionals with years of industry experience in home healthcare and related fields within the healthcare system. The company operates around the core belief that if they take care of their employees, their employees will take good care of their clients. The Senior Company continuously invests in their employees by offering competitive benefits and additional incentive programs. These incentives ensure their caregivers are not only happy but proud of where they work. Learn more at theseniorcompany.com.
