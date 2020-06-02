The Senior Company is sending about 150 caregivers into 18 beleaguered skilled nursing facilities in New Jersey. The home care company has been helping overburdened, understaffed senior housing facilities during the pandemic by deploying their highly experienced home health aides to help solve staffing shortages. In April, approximately 70 of their caregivers filled these gaps. Now, the company is stepping up to provide even more help by more than doubling that number to about 150 to meet the rising demand.