TOTOWA, N.J., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senior Company is sending about 150 caregivers into 18 beleaguered skilled nursing facilities in New Jersey. The home care company has been helping overburdened, understaffed senior housing facilities during the pandemic by deploying their highly experienced home health aides to help solve staffing shortages. In April, approximately 70 of their caregivers filled these gaps. Now, the company is stepping up to provide even more help by more than doubling that number to about 150 to meet the rising demand.
The Senior Company has continuously hired highly skilled and experienced caregivers during the pandemic, paying them 30 to 35 percent above the industry standard. In addition, the company is giving its home health aides an additional incentive by expanding its benefits package this month. The cost of physicals is now free-of-charge for new employees. These examinations are not only reassuring for new home health aides, but they also protect the health and safety of seniors receiving care, as well as co-workers and visitors at facilities.
Benefits packages offered by The Senior Company include the following:
- A competitive salary
- Insurance coverage
- Paid time off
- Pension plans
- State of New Jersey sick leave and FMLA
- Annual license renewal reimbursement
- Time-and-a-half pay on holidays and birthdays
- Tuition assistance
- Awards and bonuses
The Senior Company considers these attractive benefits imperative to attracting and retaining the best caregivers in New Jersey. The company only hires fully-licensed, seasoned, compassionate and respectful nurses. These strict criteria ensure that the seniors in their care receive world-class care from motivated home health aides.
The need for well-qualified caregivers in skilled nursing facilities is expected to continue increasing for the duration of the pandemic. Shortages result from absences due to staff illness and the reluctance of some staff members to expose themselves to the risk of contracting the virus. Long-term care facilities are an ideal environment for the spread of the virus. This has led to fears among the staff about getting exposed.
The Senior Care provides the perfect solution with home health aides who are qualified to administer the following services:
- Bathing and dressing
- Grooming
- Housekeeping
- Errands
- Monitoring vital signs
- Providing feeding tube support
- Meal assistance
- Managing medication on a weekly basis
- Caring for wounds
- Providing catheter support
- Administering IV therapy and injections
- Providing hospice care support
- Hospital transfers
- Dementia support
- Incontinence care
"Offering caregivers appealing benefits packages and hiring the best in the industry ensures that seniors get exceptional care. The Senior Company is pleased to extend this gold standard of care to residents in New Jersey skilled nursing facilities. It is tremendously gratifying to deliver world-class care to seniors while supporting the staff at the facilities they call home," said Calvin Bynum, Executive Director at The Senior Company.
About The Senior Company
The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full time home care assistance, live in home care assistance or part time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.
The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADL's" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.
The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.
Contact:
The Senior Company
Totowa: 973-355-6336
Hackensack: 201-355-5209
Related Images