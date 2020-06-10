TOTOWA, N.J., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheSenior Company is meeting the demand for private senior home care that has increased steadily in the wake of the pandemic. Many people in Newark are choosing home health aides for their loved ones because long-term care facilities are an ideal breeding ground for viruses. Home care is extremely effective in minimizing the spread of the virus.
The Senior Company has played a critical role in keeping seniors in Newark safe, decreasing hospital admissions and helping to contain the spread of the virus by providing specialized home care.
With a number of people following social distancing protocols for the foreseeable future, some seniors lack the in-person attention of family members. The Senior Company bridges this gap by tending to seniors' daily needs to ensure they will not go without anything. The skilled home health aides at The Senior Company also possess the expertise to care for seniors who have dementia and incontinence issues.
Caregivers are qualified to administer the following services:
- Bathing and dressing
- Grooming
- Housekeeping
- Errands
- Monitoring vital signs
- Providing feeding tube support
- Meal assistance
- Managing medication on a weekly basis
- Caring for wounds
- Providing catheter support
- Administering IV therapy and injections
- Providing hospice care support
- Hospital transfers
- Dementia support
- Incontinence care
The Senior Company offers part-time care, around-the-clock live-in care, temporary care and permanent care for seniors. Staff customize care plans to each patient's individual needs and meticulously review each plan to facilitate a comfortable and seamless transition into the company's services.
"From the very beginning, our mission has been to help seniors remain in their homes and live independently for a longer period of time. The importance of the services we provide in Newark has risen due to recent events. We take the well-being of seniors, especially during this uncertain time, very seriously. Our home health aides are the best in the business and have been trained to provide world-class care to every single senior," said Calvin Bynum, Executive Director at The Senior Company.
Learn More The Senior Company's Services
About The Senior Company
The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.
The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADLs" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.
The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.
Contact:
The Senior Company
Totowa: 973-355-6336
Hackensack: 201-355-5209
Related Images