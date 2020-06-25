TOTOWA, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many families in Livingston, New Jersey are currently in search of a new caregiver for their senior loved ones as they return to work. Home care is preferable to long-term care facilities, as the latter arrangement exposes seniors to the risk of contracting the virus. Fortunately, skilled home health aides at The Senior Company provide compassionate and respectful home care in a safe and comfortable environment.
Seniors can get New Jersey skilled care administered by The Senior Company regardless of their scheduling needs. The company meets them all with live-in care around the clock or part-time, full-time, temporary or permanent care.
Since The Senior Company hires fully-licensed nurses in Livingston, they can administer a wide range of services including:
- Bathing and dressing
- Grooming
- Housekeeping
- Errands
- Monitoring vital signs
- Providing feeding tube support
- Meal assistance
- Managing medication on a weekly basis
- Caring for wounds
- Providing catheter support
- Administering IV therapy and injections
- Providing hospice care support
- Hospital transfers
- Dementia support
- Incontinence care
The Senior Company takes the well-being of patients very seriously. To that end, the company's home health aides in New Jersey follow safety protocols such as the following:
- Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Getting screened before entering a patient's home for the first time and when they return to work after taking time off.
- Giving PPE equipment to seniors and their families, as well as hand sanitizer, germicidal wipes, digital thermometers and more
Home care protects seniors from getting exposed to the large staff typically found at facilities and to fellow residents. The Senior Company assigns a dedicated caregiver to each patient.
"With the families of seniors returning to work, they need the comfort of knowing their loved one is in good hands. When families entrust The Senior Company with their care, they can rest assured we will look after them as if they were a member of our own family," said Calvin Bynum, Executive Director at The Senior Company.
