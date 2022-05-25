The SGNY Group Inc. (SGNY), a leading corporate content producer in New York City, announced today that it was named a Platinum winner in the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards for a healthcare marketing video produced on behalf of Northwell Health.
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This is the second Platinum Award that SGNY has won in a production for Northwell Health. The competition sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), received 6400 entries from 22 countries. Only a few hundred entries achieve a Platinum level win. The prestigious Platinum Award is the organization's top honor and winners are recognized for excellence in terms of production quality, creativity and communication effectiveness.
"We are extremely honored to have received the highest level of recognition of the Hermes Awards," said SGNY President, Steve Gold. "This award is a testament to our teams' dedication to creative excellence."
The video produced for Northwell Health was designed to promote a new virtual care platform that the healthcare company is launching for the treatment of anxiety disorders.
About Hermes Creative Awards – Administrated by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), Hermes Creative Awards is an annual international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. The awards recognize outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.
About The SGNY Group LLC (SGNY) – SGNY is a NYC-based production company that creates live-action and animated internal and external videos for Fortune 500 companies and their agencies. SGNY is the recipient of several Hermes Awards as well as Clio Awards, Emmy Awards and has been represented in film festivals around the world.
Media Contact
Steve Gold, The SGNY Group, (212) 584-5661, contact@sgny.com
SOURCE The SGNY Group