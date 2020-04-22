DURANT, Okla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sign Depot - the industry leading and Durant, Oklahoma-based sign company with many years of experience - is incredibly proud to announce that it has shifted its manufacturing focus away from consumer-level products and into the production of intubation boxes for the COVID-19 relief effort. These specially designed boxes are now available to meet hospital needs not just in Oklahoma, but all over the United States.
An intubation box is a very precise type of four sided barrier that falls under the category of PPE, or personal protective equipment. It includes holes that allow the medical professional to still perform the procedure unencumbered, but also provides protection to stop the transmission of COVID-19 or any other contaminants.
As there is currently a nationwide shortage of these and other PPE items, The Sign Depot is more than happy to help make sure that clinicians and other providers have access to everything they need to continue the important mission they're doing on a daily basis.
The types of intubation boxes currently being manufactured by The Sign Depot are literally designed to be assembled and disassembled in under 60 seconds with minimal effort - all in the name of freeing up as much of a healthcare provider's time as possible so that they can focus on those tasks that truly need them.
Not only that, but this sophisticated design also allows the intubation boxes to be cleaned easier and shipped at a more affordable rate - all of which are hugely important in terms of getting these assets into the hands of as many people as possible without delay.
The Sign Depot has been proud of the reputation it has been able to earn as the Durant, Oklahoma's premiere sign company for over twenty years. In addition to being experts in fleet graphics, the organization is also well-versed in dimensional letters, vehicle wrapping, banners, yard signs and more.
Since the company's inception, its leaders have always believed that the foundation of their success rests with their people and their adherence to a core set of values that encompasses literally everything they do. By utilizing their manufacturing prowess to help provide critical assets to those on the front lines of the current COVID-19 pandemic, this is another in a long line of opportunities for them to prove exactly that - this time on a national scale.
Those interested in finding out more about the innovative intubation boxes that are now available to order, or those looking for more information about The Sign Depot in general, are encouraged to visit that organization's official website at http://offers.signdepotdurant.com/intubation-boxes.
