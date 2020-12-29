The Silver&Fit free, public streaming exercise classes are expanding! Beginning January 4th, join in daily, Monday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. PT for streaming workouts on Facebook Live and YouTube. These half hour workouts include beginner, intermediate and advanced cardio, strength, yoga, Tai Chi, and many other classes tailored to keep older adults fit at home during gym restrictions and closures. Find them on www.facebook.com/SilverandFit or on www.youtube.com/silverandfit.