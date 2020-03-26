NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Single Cell Sequencing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.24% from 2019-2029
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global single cell sequencing market?
• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global single cell sequencing market?
• How is each segment of the global single cell sequencing market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?
• What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?
• What are the key applications in the global single cell sequencing market? What are the major segments of these applications?
• Who are the key manufacturers the global single cell sequencing market, and what are their contributions?
Global Single Cell Sequencing Market Forecast
The single cell sequencing industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The single cell sequencing market generated $1,234.0 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value. The global single cell sequencing market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing focus on non-invasive therapy by decreasing dependence on trial and error medicine, analysis of gene expression level and protein expression level simultaneously through single cell genomics, emergence of new sequencing techniques, and advancements in cell isolation techniques. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the uncertain reimbursement and regulatory policies, high capital requirement, unavailability of bioinformatics solutions, and high cost
of targeted therapeutic drugs and gene sequencing procedures.
Expert Quote
"Research programs such as Single Cell Analysis Project and Human Cell Atlas have been initiated to enhance this technology, consequentially increasing the awareness and adoption among patients and healthcare providers."
Scope of the Market Intelligence on the Single Cell Sequencing Market
The single cell sequencing research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.
The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global single cell sequencing market.
Market Segmentation
The global single cell sequencing market segmentation (on the basis of product) is segmented into instrument and consumables.
The global single cell sequencing market segmentation (on the basis of workflow) is segmented into ingle cell isolation, single cell preparation, and single cell analysis.
The global single cell sequencing market segmentation (on the basis of end user) is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies, and others end user segment.
The global single cell sequencing market segmentation (on the basis of application) is segmented into oncology, immunology, neurology, prenatal diagnosis (NIPT), microbiology, and others.
The global single cell sequencing market segmentation (on the basis of region) is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World.
Key Companies in the Single Cell Sequencing Market
The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global single cell sequencing market include 10x Genomics, Inc., 1CellBio, MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Celsee, Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. GE LifeSciences, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Perkin Elmer, and Inc. QIAGEN N.V., among others.
Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest-of-Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• Australia
• India
• South Korea
• Singapore
• Rest-of-APAC
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Rest-of-Latin America
• Rest-of-the-World
