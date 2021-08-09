GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This extraordinary dental practice has provided world-class dentistry to patients since its opening. Family, friends, patients and locals are welcome to join the dental team as they celebrate their first year of being a part of the greater Grand Prairie community. To honor this special occasion, The Smile Lounge will be celebrating with food, music and fun on Saturday, September 4th from 10-2 pm at their clinic located at 3050 West Camp Wisdom Rd., Ste 140. This one-year anniversary event will offer attendees complimentary BBQ lunch, beverages, live entertainment, face painting, giveaways and more. The Smile Lounge is a state-of-the-art facility that provides exceptional patient care in a judgment-free zone. The professionals at The Smile Lounge make patients' comfort and oral health top priorities, offering comprehensive services for the entire family. They keep smiles healthy and looking beautiful with patient-centered care and high-quality dental skill, providing general, restorative, cosmetic and sedation dentistry. The Smile Lounge has cultivated a spa-like patient experience. From beginning to end, visits are designed to be comfortable and relaxing, including treatments that are enjoyed from the comfort of a private dental suite. Patients are able to truly customize care and choose from a variety of exclusive amenities from their "Comfort Menu" to create a one-of-a-kind dental experience.
Link to event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/122009983384263/?active_tab=discussion
"This year has marked great success for The Smile Lounge. Our dental team has continued to provide attentive care, cutting-edge technology and high-quality products to promote beautiful smiles. As a native of the Grand Prairie - Arlington area with deep roots in the community, I want to say thank you for welcoming the practice to the neighborhood and for the continued support of our patients, friends, families and neighbors, says Dr. Daniels."
More About the Smile Lounge:
The Smile Lounge welcomes patients of all ages, from small children with baby teeth to teens, adults and seniors. They provide general dentistry services and preventive dental care, but there are specialty services available as well. Whether patients have dental anxiety and require sedation or want to explore ways to improve their smile appearance, Dr. Daniels and her dental team have the services they need. Some of the dental specialties are available including Zoom! teeth whitening, dental implants, dentures and dental bridges, porcelain veneers, Invisalign® clear aligner orthodontics, dental bonding, white fillings and dental crowns.
If you are looking for a family dentist that puts the patient first, visit the dental team at The Smile Lounge. Most insurance plans are accepted, and payment options are available through CareCredit. Call (469) 620-8299 or visit http://www.oursmilelounge.com to make an appointment.
