GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Providing the very best in dentistry for patients in the greater Grand Prairie and Fort Worth, TX, area, The Smile Lounge is located at 3050 West Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 140 in Grand Prairie, Texas. This practice has recently earned the title of being a 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate top-notch, reputable dentists and physicians in their area. The Smile Lounge is among an exclusive group of dental clinics to receive a high volume of exceptional patient reviews.
The skilled professionals at The Smile Lounge offer comprehensive services in a spa-like setting, to keep patients free of dental anxiety while receiving best-in-class general, restorative, cosmetic and sedation dentistry. The state-of-the-art clinic utilizes advanced, cutting-edge technology to help craft smiles patients can feel confident about. The team provides personalized treatment plans and offers a stress-free, relaxing lounge atmosphere. Patients have appreciated being able to customize a variety of exclusive amenities from The Smile Lounge's "Comfort Menu" to create a one-of-a-kind dental experience. The practice offers flexible scheduling options, and most insurance plans are accepted. Dr. Daniels and her skilled team have worked hard to build relationships with patients and their families by providing the highest level of convenient, advanced dentistry in Grand Prairie.
"We are so honored to receive this award, as our team is committed to ensuring patients receive the comprehensive, compassionate dental care they deserve," says Dr. Daniels
More About the Smile Lounge:
The Smile Lounge provides general dentistry services and preventive dental care, and there are specialty services available as well. Some of the dental specialties available include Zoom! teeth whitening, dental implants, dentures and dental bridges, porcelain veneers, Invisalign® clear aligner orthodontics, dental bonding, cosmetic dentistry and dental crowns. The Smile Lounge is a family dental practice that truly puts its patients first.
Please call (469) 620-8299 or visit OurSmileLounge.com for more information or to make an appointment.
