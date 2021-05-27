CARLSBAD, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Let freedom ring. With Memorial Day inching closer and closer — Smilyn Wellness is unleashing a big-time sale. The Memorial Day promotion is the perfect reason to start smiling. This exclusive CBD and Delta 8 promotion is available from May 27 – May 31, 2021, offering 40 percent off using code USA40.
This patriotic promotion recognizes those who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice — the fallen heroes. If you are looking to stock up on your favorite CBD or Delta 8 products or if it's time to upgrade to the Smilyn brand, this is a deal you don't want to miss.
"We believe that CBD and Delta 8 can make a dramatic difference on health and wellness. Incorporating the power of science, Smilyn delivers on its promise of increased health and wellness benefits. The Smilyn team believes in the untapped potential of hemp-derived products to improve the mind and body," stated Brett Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Smilyn.
CBD Brand Leading by Example —
To celebrate this impactful and commemorative holiday, Smilyn Wellness fans can benefit from 40 percent off with code USA40.
"The Smilyn Wellness brand is more than just a CBD brand. We strive to lead by example and support our communities, including the incredible men and women who served our country. As we remember the sacrifices by those who served in the military, we offer this celebratory promotion in their honor," stated Brett Weiss, CEO and Co-Founder of Smilyn.
Weiss added, "If you haven't used Smilyn before, this is the perfect opportunity to see what the top CBD brand can do for you. We are excited to introduce newbies to the overall attributes of CBD and Delta 8 and the values aligned with the way individuals approach health and wellness."
Shop Smilyn CBD and Delta 8 Products —
CBD products have exploded in accessibility and popularity over the last year. CBD can substantially affect general well-being, mood, sleep, stress, pain, and much more. The Smilyn product line includes CBD tinctures, gummies, softgels, roll-ons, face masks, salve, and CBD pet products.
The customer-awarded, five-star line of Smilyn Delta 8 comprises tinctures, gummies, shots, concentrates, and chocolates. The brand prides itself on the clarity and potency of its Delta 8 — and on offering leading products that meet the highest standards of safety and quality.
Smilyn Wellness is a lifestyle brand — a lifestyle that promotes longevity for every person (and every pet). Shop now — 40 percent discount with code USA40.
About Smilyn Wellness
Smilyn Wellness in California is a CBD-wellness brand simplifying the benefits of premium hemp extract. We exist to revolutionize. We exist not only to help individuals look and feel amazing — but also smile throughout the adventures of life. Combining scientific data with health-based knowledge, Smilyn offers a portfolio of hemp-derived CBD and Delta 8 products that are trustworthy, tasty, and geared toward an active new-age lifestyle.
