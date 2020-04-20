WASHINGTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social App and Basil Labs have launched The COVID-19 Testing Site Locator - a free tool for anyone in the United States to locate nearby testing locations.
The utility (www.covid19testing.today) features more than 3,000 testing sites—more than any other testing center database. Its tech stack includes AI to enrich testing center data, which is converted into a visual dashboard that can simplify a variety of data points to help governments manage operations during the pandemic.
It can also predict potential outbreak areas, which can help address pain points and help testing centers better manage resources when supplying treatment and handling logistics. The team is also working to partner with hospitals to help manage resources; and with governments to determine COVID-19 hotspots, and when "re-opening" might be possible.
Features:
- Filter by drive-thrus, children-only, etc.
- Testing center contact info
- Outbreak prediction algorithm
"As the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded, many companies have teamed up to provide education resources to keep the public updated on a rapidly evolving disease," Raakin Iqbal, founder of The Social App, said.
"We want to provide people with a centralized area to find testing locations and feel a sense of empowerment in an atmosphere that has most of us feeling otherwise in the dark on information. Our goal was to build a platform for the common good."
Theo Goetemann, founder at Basil Labs, agrees.
"Across the country, COVID-19 testing sites are popping up but are not communicating enough with one another. This is dangerous. Silos lead to information gaps between facilities and slow adaptation of best practices."
"We don't have time to wait—testing sites are maxed out and hospital beds are filled up," he said. "We need to survey and understand patient experiences in order to maximize efficiency and safety at testing centers, improve in-patient flows and share this knowledge with testing centers across the nation and world."
Iqbal and Goetemann, alumni of Georgetown University, launched their businesses at the Georgetown Venture Lab, a modern co-working space for the university and its network of alumni entrepreneurs. The lab is made possible by a gift from the Leonsis Family. It is operated by Georgetown Entrepreneurship, an initiative of the McDonough School of Business.
