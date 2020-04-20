NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of6.9% during the forecast period.
The specialty enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.6billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.9% in terms of value. Factors such as the rise in demand for non-harmful biological catalysts in pharmaceuticals & diagnostics and advanced tools to optimize pharmaceutical production are projected to drive the growth of the specialty enzymes market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the specialty enzymes market is inhibited by factors, such as high adaption costs involved for small &medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the lack of harmonization in the regulatory framework for the use of specialty enzymes inhibits the growth of this market.
By type, the proteases segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
The proteases segment is projected to reach USD 871.2 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of value. Proteases are enzymes essential for the digestion of protein and have become significant for use in the pharmaceutical industry. They can hydrolyze all types of proteins, provided that they are not components of living cells.These enzymes can be obtained from plants, animals, and microorganisms in several conditions, such as high salt concentrations.
• By source, the microorganisms segment is estimated to account for the largest share.
Based on source, the specialty enzymes market is segmented intomicroorganisms, plants, and animals.The microorganismssegment is estimated to account for the largest share for the specialty enzymes market,as they are the primary source of specialty enzymes due to its special characteristics and other biochemical properties.In addition, microbial enzymes are an important source of raw materials for specialty applications due totheir diversity.Key factors that encourage manufacturersto opt for enzymes from microbial sources are their active and stable nature and their capability to degrade a wide range of complex substrates into more useful energy sources.
By region, the Asia Pacific regionis projected to grow at thehighest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.
The specialty enzymes market in the Asia Pacificregion is largely driven by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications.Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry havecontributednotably to the growth of the specialty enzymes market in this region.
The specialty enzymesmarketis segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include North America, Europe, AsiaPacific,and RoW (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and RoW).
Research Coverage
This report segmentsthespecialty enzymesmarket on the basis oftype, source,form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape,pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the specialty enzymesmarket, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the specialty enzymesmarket
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the specialty enzymesmarket is flourishing
__________________________
