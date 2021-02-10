FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, founder and CEO of The Spero Clinic, has dedicated her career to treating the chronic pain population. She has spent more than a decade seeing these patients at her clinic, and she has gained a wealth of knowledge from working with them. Now she is sharing that knowledge by launching the "Hope for Chronic Pain" podcast, which will provide listeners with insight into the patterns associated with chronic pain and thoughts on how to live with and alleviate it.
Far too many patients suffer from chronic pain, often receiving subpar treatment that does not fully address their symptoms. Dr. Katinka van der Merwe has served individuals battling Fibromyalgia, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, and other chronic pain disorders.
Her team focuses on Neurologic Rehabilitation and restoring balance to the Central Nervous System. They have had an 84% success rate so far, helping even those with severe cases of chronic pain improve their lives.
"Hope for Chronic Pain" is intended for listeners struggling with such diagnoses, and it sees The Spero Clinic founder sharing what she has learned over the past 12 years. Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her staff have used their Neurologic Recovery Program to restore balance and bring relief to hundreds of patients. Through this podcast, they hope to offer that same relief to those who can't necessarily schedule an in-person appointment but might benefit from their expertise.
The first four episodes of the "Hope for Chronic Pain" podcast are already live:
- The first installment, Trailblazing a New Approach to Chronic Pain, serves as an introduction to this new venture and to Dr. Katinka van der Merwe's approach to the subject at hand.
- Episode two, The Hidden Connection Between Viruses & Chronic Pain, talks about a commonality The Spero Clinic has found that many chronic pain patients share: bacterial and viral infections.
- The third episode, Why Modern Medicine Is Failing People Who Suffer from Chronic Pain, delves into where many doctors are going wrong when it comes to treating this population of patients.
- The fourth episode, How Your Mind May Hold Your Body Back, discusses the role emotional stress plays in chronic illness, and how appropriately coping with that stress allows your body to heal and thrive.
As the podcast continues, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe hopes to answer listeners' biggest questions about chronic pain and offer hope for the future.
This is the latest of The Spero Clinic's media-based endeavors, but those interested in the subject can also find information in the organization's free online videos and "Finding Hope" documentary. Dr. Katinka van der Merwe has also written several books on chronic pain topics, including "Taming the Beast," "Putting Out the Fire," and "Wakeup: Miracles of Healing from Around the World."
The "Hope for Chronic Pain" podcast is currently available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. To learn more about The Spero Clinic's latest project, and to listen to the first few episodes, visit the organization's website.
More About The Spero Clinic & Dr. Katinka van der Merwe
At the Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team have garnered a stellar reputation for helping those who have been deemed "helpless" around the world, using a 12 Week Neurologic Rehabilitation program.
At the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, AR, the team aims to restore balance to the Central Nervous System, which assists the body in healing from within. Patients visit the Clinic from all 50 states and around the world to experience the unique approach taken to aid the body in healing itself.
For more information, please visit https://thesperoclinic.com or call now at (479) 304-8202.
