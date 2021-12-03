ENCINO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) is a chronic inflammatory disease which impacts more than 3.2 million Americans. Because axSpA sometimes manifests very few visible clinical signs on exams and can be hidden in the larger population of back pain sufferers, the symptoms of axSpA can often go unrecognized. In fact, nearly 54 percent of patients with the disease go undiagnosed between seven and 10 years. During this extensive delay to diagnosis, the disease goes uncontrolled and unchecked by treatment and causes damage – damage that cannot be undone. SAA is tackling this issue by rolling out accredited continuing education programs to aid primary care and chiropractic professionals in the early recognition of axSpA symptoms.
"We're thrilled to offer these educational programs and believe they will make a significant impact for many of our undiagnosed community members," said SAA's CEO Cassie Shafer. "Improving axSpA awareness among our front-line health care providers has been a long-time focus of SAA. These accredited programs represent a highly engaging and interactive approach to reach these key medical professionals," Shafer added.
Thanks to generous funding from a long-time, valued donor, SAA has been able to conceptualize, develop, and is now launching two interactive, highly engaging, accredited online learning activities: one specifically designed for primary care providers – including PCPs, NPs, and PAs, and a second for chiropractors. Both learning modules are offered free of charge and accredited for 1.0 CEH for use towards applicable recertification and license renewals.
Demystifying AxSpA in Primary Care: Recognition, Diagnosis, and What Comes Next
This accredited educational activity aims to increase recognition and understanding of axial spondyloarthritis among primary care providers, specifically focusing on helping the learners identify key signs and symptoms, conduct an appropriate work-up, and know when to refer to rheumatology. This accredited activity is hosted on FreeCME and can be accessed here.
*This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of EXCEL Continuing Education and The Spondylitis Association of America. EXCEL Continuing Education is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.
Spotting Axial Spondyloarthritis in Chiropractic Settings: Is AxSpA Behind Your Patient's Back Pain?
This is a uniquely chiropractic-targeted educational activity, geared to helping chiropractors appropriately suspect axial spondyloarthritis in their chronic back pain patients, and urge them to refer for further evaluation. It also stresses the danger of specific chiropractic modalities (high velocity "adjustment") for anyone with spinal fusion. This accredited activity is hosted on FreeCME and can be accessed here.
Since our founding in 1983, the Spondylitis Association of America has been committed to increasing awareness of spondyloarthritis, providing information and support to patients and their families, and funding research to ultimately uncover a cure for the disease. SAA has a wealth of information, educational materials, and resources for medical practitioners, the newly diagnosed, people who are seeking a proper diagnosis, and people who have already been diagnosed and living with the disease. To learn more about SAA, visit us at http://www.spondylitis.org.
