OLNEY, Md., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olney Center For Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is happy to announce that their staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine! Even with the COVID cases decreasing, it was still important their staff members stay protected from the virus. Together they aim to create a safe environment while doing their part in ending the pandemic.
"While the pandemic isn't over yet, taking the vaccine takes us a step closer to putting this past year behind us. I am appreciative of the cooperation of my staff in understanding the importance of this action. As a team, we are determined to help stop the spread of this disease!" - Dr. Anis Tebyanian, Owner of Olney Center For Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
Here is a little insight into understanding how the vaccine works. According to the CDC, when germs, such as the virus that causes COVID-19, invade our bodies, they attack and multiply. This invasion, called an infection, is what causes illness. Blood contains red cells, which carry oxygen to tissues and organs, and white or immune cells, which fight infection. The first time a person is infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, it can take several days or weeks for their body to make and use all the germ-fighting tools needed to get over the infection. After the infection, the person's immune system remembers what it learned about how to protect the body against that disease. The body keeps a few T-lymphocytes, called "memory cells", that go into action quickly if the body encounters the same virus again. Sometimes after vaccination, the process of building immunity can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are signs that the body is building immunity.
When used as intended, these vaccines can be 95% effective at preventing symptoms of COVID. Even though all of their staff has been vaccinated, Olney Center For Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is still taking precautions to create a safe space at their office. Everyone at the office has received both shots, continues to wear their masks, washes their hands regularly, the office and equipment are sanitized often and social distancing is maintained when possible.
They are now fully open and have seen an increase in appointments since the implementation of their facial cosmetic procedure- Face and Neck Contouring. They have implemented these procedures to be extra cautious to protect not only their staff but everyone who walks through their doors. Being highly specialized in Oral Surgery and Facial Cosmetics, Dr. Tebyanian and his team warmly welcome anyone interested in their services. Call (301) 924 2155 to book an appointment and take comfort in knowing that they are doing everything possible to keep you safe when visiting!
Media Contact
Anis Tebyanian, Olney Center For Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, 2023209966, anistebyanian@gmail.com
SOURCE Olney Center For Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery