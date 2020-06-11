GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is marking its two-year anniversary with Celebrating Community: A Virtual Open House comprised of several timely community-focused online events. This milestone comes as the Cohen Clinic at CU Anschutz continues to offer vital mental health services through the COVID-19 pandemic via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy. The clinic is part of the Cohen Veterans Network, one of 16 mental health clinics across the country offering care to all post-9/11 veterans, including National Guard and Reserves, their families and the families of active duty service members.
Taking place Tuesday, June 16th and open to all, Celebrating Community: A Virtual Open House consists of several online events developed to support a number of needs that currently exist within the community, including:
- Family Improv, 11am – Break up your kids' day with a fun, family-friendly improv class. Partnering with the Rocky Mountain Theater for Kids, this workshop will encourage creativity and imagination. Families can come together to learn something new, while exploring themes of hope and connection.
- Community Connections Panel, 12:30pm - Where do job opportunities exist? How can you protect your finances? A panel of experts offer real time advice for current challenges related to careers, personal finances, legal affairs and relationships.
- Boundaries Discussion, 2pm - Finding it difficult to keep a healthy work-life balance at the moment? Cohen Clinic at CU Anschutz Clinician, Dr. Sonia Izmirian, will explore how to set and maintain both professional and personal boundaries.
Attendees can register here for the various events.
"From the onset, in addition to providing vital mental health services, our clinic has been a hub within the community hosting timely workshops, seminars, partner gatherings and family events." said Cohen Clinic at CU Anschutz Director, Kammy Bishop, LPC, CAC II. "As we mark our 2-year anniversary, we remain committed to serving Colorado veterans and military families well into the future, providing them with high-quality, accessible mental health care and connecting them with any additional necessary resources on their journey back to better."
Since its grand opening in spring of 2018, the Cohen Clinic at CU Anschutz has provided mental health services to more than 400 clients, treating conditions such as posttraumatic stress, anxiety, depression, transition issues and children's behavioral issues. Half of all clients served have been veterans with female veterans making up 20% of this group. That is nearly double the female veteran population in the United States. Adult family members of veterans or service members make up 34% of all clients served, while 14% of clients have been children or adolescents. Services are available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform or combat experience.
"This is a proud moment for us as we reflect upon the deep impact our clinic has had in improving the lives of veterans and military family members across Colorado," said Matt Mishkind, Ph.D., executive director of operations. "As we look forward, we remain dedicated to serving our clients and community partners as we evolve to meet their needs."
The Cohen Clinic represents a $9.8 million partnership between the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the Cohen Veterans Network, a non-profit philanthropic organization with a national footprint of 16 mental health clinics for veterans and military families.
ABOUT THE STEVEN A. COHEN MILITARY FAMILY CLINIC AT UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO ANSCHUTZ MEDICAL CAMPUS The Cohen Clinic strives to save lives, save families and save futures. Through a partnership between the Cohen Veterans Network, a national non-profit organization, and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, we provide high quality evidence-based, culturally competent, mental health care to post-9/11 veterans, their families and the families of active duty service members. The clinic opened in March of 2018 and is located in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Services are available regardless of discharge status, role while in uniform or combat experience. We focus on whole mental health to include not only evidence-based treatments, but also prevention programs, life skills classes, education and training events, military-to-civilian transition assistance, peer support and family fun events. denvercohenclinic.org
