LANHAM, Md., Mar. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stroud Foundation, a Washington, DC-based foundation dedicated to DC-area kids with learning differences and their families, and CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder), the leading national nonprofit organization supporting the ADHD community, are pleased to announce that Professor Andrea Chronis-Tuscano, PhD, and her team at the University of Maryland ADHD Program, have received a Stroud Foundation grant to study online learning interventions for children with ADHD. Dr. Chronis-Tuscano and her team were selected through a competitive application process and thorough review by a committee of experts in ADHD representing both the Stroud Foundation and CHADD.
"During the past ten months, the Stroud Foundation has deeply considered our purpose and how we can best serve our community during this highly unusual time in world history," said Dr. Brooke Stroud, President of the Stroud Foundation. "The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the daily lives of children and families, locally and globally. We're delighted to partner with CHADD and the experts at the University of Maryland to deliver high-yield, low-cost, real-world support for families of children with ADHD."
"Students in remote learning environments need to be engaged in self-motivated planning, organization, goal-setting, self-regulation, and the effective management of competing activities," said Robert Cattoi, Chief Executive Officer, CHADD. "These challenges are markedly amplified for students with ADHD, who require more structure and ongoing support to be successful. Unfortunately, these needs may not be met in virtual environments."
Dr. Chronis-Tuscano agreed, stating, "Not surprisingly, recent research in the U.S. and Australia shows that adolescents with ADHD report fewer routines, more remote learning difficulties, and magnified emotional and behavioral difficulties than their non-ADHD peers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, adolescents with ADHD and their parents are in desperate need of evidence-based skills and strategies to support success in the virtual learning environment during these challenging times."
In response to this need, Dr. Chronis-Tuscano and her team will utilize the grant to develop 10 brief, animated videos teaching evidence-based skills for young people with ADHD and those who support them, including parents and educators. The videos and accompanying materials will focus on such skills as structuring the day, implementing a calendar system and prioritized task list, setting up a remote workspace, staying socially connected, and managing frustration.
The entire series will be available in English, Spanish and Chinese, for distribution to youth and families across the U.S. and worldwide, free of charge. The English version is anticipated for release in the spring of 2021, while the translated versions are expected to be released this summer. Dr. Chronis-Tuscano and her team will be evaluating the efficacy of the series in the months that follow.
"This initiative promises to serve as a cost-effective, easy-to-share approach to teaching evidence-based skills to youth with ADHD, their families, and educators," said Cattoi. "CHADD is very enthusiastic about working with the Stroud Foundation, and confident about the support this will provide to so many members of the ADHD community who are struggling with the challenges of online learning."
About ADHD
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder affecting 17 million children and adults in the United States. It is characterized by a persistent pattern of inappropriate levels of attention, impulsivity, and hyperactivity, resulting in daily impairments at school and work, and with family and friends. ADHD is highly manageable with an individualized, multimodal treatment approach that can include behavioral interventions, parent teacher and patient training, educational support, and medication.
About the Stroud Foundation
The Stroud Foundation is a tax-exempt public charity established in 2008 to honor the memory of pediatrician Dr. Frank Stroud. The foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children with learning differences and their families in the DC area, with a particular focus on children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The Stroud Foundation's project areas include supporting existing organizations and schools that identify and treat children with learning differences, or that offer special programs for children with learning disabilities. Goals of the Stroud Foundation include creating awareness of learning differences for families, teachers, and professionals; and building dialogue between existing organizations, government, professionals, and schools to share best practices.
About CHADD
CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) is the leading resource on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), providing support, training, education, and advocacy for the 17 million children and adults in the United States living with ADHD, their families, educators, and healthcare professionals. As home to the National Resource Center on ADHD, funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CHADD is the most trusted source of reliable, science-based information regarding current medical research and ADHD management. To learn more, visit http://www.CHADD.org or call 310.306.7070.
Media Contact
Tracy Simon, CHADD, 267.679.2774, tracy@tlsimonpr.com
Barbara Link, CHADD, 610.668.2855, barbara@linkink.com
SOURCE CHADD