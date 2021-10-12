TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, leaders at AdventHealth Tampa, the flagship 626-bed and tertiary hospital in Tampa Bay, opened the Taneja Center for Surgery, the new home for Tampa Bay's leading surgeons to perform the most complex surgical procedures. The $300 million facility is a six-story, 300,000 square foot state-of-the-art patient and surgical tower with 18 new operating rooms (OR) and 96 private, dedicated post-surgical and critical care patient rooms.
The Taneja Center for Surgery honors Mandeep Taneja who received extended care at AdventHealth Tampa. The Taneja Family provided a generous financial gift to the expansion project, the largest donation that has ever been given to the AdventHealth Tampa Foundation.
"This is more than a new building at AdventHealth Tampa, the Taneja Center for Surgery is a beacon of medical innovation that brings the best doctors and technology together in one place to provide reimagined care for our community," said Denyse Bales-Chubb, President and CEO at AdventHealth Tampa. "We're not just expanding our footprint in Tampa Bay's Uptown District; we're expanding the opportunities for life changing medically complex care for everyone right here at home."
As part of the commitment to provide the most advanced medical technology and equipment to patients, the Taneja Center for Surgery at AdventHealth Tampa has enhanced operating rooms with capabilities such as OR pathology, which provides patients with cancer diagnoses faster results than ever before and allows surgeons to operate immediately, if needed.
The center also has specialized visible light disinfection in every operating room to fight infection before, during, and after surgery; a specialized operating room with a negative pressure isolation area to keep clinicians and infectious patients safer in emergency surgeries, and a state-of-the-art sterile processing department (SPD), which plays a critical role in elevating the quality and safety of the best in class equipment being deployed in our operating rooms.
"We have some of the world's most highly trained surgeons in multidisciplinary fields who use the most up to date medical treatments for patients who may not otherwise get that kind of care. We have the tools and the teams, and now we have Tampa Bay's largest surgical expansion in history to support our work and serve as a symbol to this community so they know just what kind of specialty care is here for them," said Dr. Doug Ross, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at AdventHealth Tampa.
AdventHealth Tampa currently treats over 17,000 patients a year who need advanced medical and surgical care. Surgeons in the Taneja Center for Surgery will provide medically complex neurologic, cranial, metastatic liver and colorectal cancer, and pancreatic medical care that patients would not be able to receive anywhere else.
"We look forward to utilizing these ultramodern operating rooms to complete complex procedures that families no longer need to scour the globe to find," said Dr. Allen Chudzinski, a Harvard trained surgeon and director of colon and rectal surgery at AdventHealth Tampa who specializes in colorectal cases. "Our goal each time we step into the operating room is to provide world class care and the best possible outcomes for patients. We look forward to recruiting some of the best surgeons from around the world to help us continue to make good on our promise to this community."
The AdventHealth Tampa Foundation is raising a total of $21 million to support AdventHealth's investment in the Taneja Center for Surgery.
Media Contact
West Florida Division Corporate Communications, AdventHealth, 813-803-4016, WFD.CorporateCommunications@AdventHealth.com
SOURCE AdventHealth