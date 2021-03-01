CHINO, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, has introduced a new product family of TFT LCD Modules (Thin Film Transistor - Liquid Crystal Display). The new P-Series (Professional Series) of standard products is dedicated to support the various requirements of the industrial and medical display markets. The first products in this new series will include XGA displays (8.4", 10.4" and 12.1"), as well as wide-format products, from 7" WVGA to 13.3" FHD.
The P-Series display products will be available in three grades – Advanced, Basic and Entry – to better support the different customer needs in a variety of markets, including a range of features and product specifications around pixel density, viewing angle, contrast ratio, color gamut, black level uniformity, etc.
The Advanced grade is designed for demanding applications that call for more robust product specifications and performance requirements, including: high-contrast rating and longer-life LED (as in medical diagnostic equipment); high brightness and wide temperature range (for marine environments); special ruggedization to withstand high shock and vibration conditions (as encountered in construction vehicles).
The Basic grade of P-Series displays will offer a very good performance-to-cost ratio, meeting the standard specification and performance requirements of the market with typical brightness ratings and long-life LED backlights. The Entry level provides more cost-effective solutions for price-sensitive markets and applications.
P-Series modules will be available with Tianma's PCAP (Projected Capacitive) touch technology, featuring Tianma designed and manufactured PCAP touch sensors. PCAP will be integrated in-house, with optical bonding or air gap (perimeter bond) construction. Wet & Glove touch sensing technology is available for high-end devices, and customized cover glass is optional.
All three grades of the P-Series family will be available in production for a minimum of five years (typically seven years or more) with a small minimum order quantity (MOQ). The P-Series will also be engineered around dedicated design rules to meet the particular requirements of the professional market. Further, the manufacture and assembly of the TFT-LCDs and PCAP sensors will all be done in-house, with industrial level driver support.
Samples from the initial P-Series product offering will be available starting Q1 2021. These first displays will include wide-format 7" WVGA, 10.6" WXGA, and 13.3" FHD products, in the Advanced high brightness versions. The first products with 4:3 format will all have XGA resolution and include both Advanced high brightness and Basic, in sizes 8.4", 10.4" and 12.1".
Regarding Tianma's legacy Professional TFT LCD products, both standard TM-series and all NL-series modules will be promoted alongside the new P-series product offering. All of these products will remain in production and will continue to be fully supported.
For more information, contact Tianma America, Inc., 13949 Central Ave., Chino, CA 91710. 909-590-5833. info@tianma.com; http://www.tianma.com.
About Tianma America, Inc.
Tianma America (TMA) is the leading provider of small- to medium-size display solutions to the Americas market utilizing advanced technologies and manufacturing resources of the Tianma Group Companies, which includes Tianma Micro-electronics (Shenzhen and Shanghai) and Tianma Japan, Ltd. (formerly known as NLT Technologies Ltd.), as well as manufacturing locations in Chengdu, Wuhan, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Shanghai China. Tianma America technologies can be found in smartphones, tablet PCs, industrial and medical instrumentation, wearables, home automation, household appliances, office equipment, and automotive and rear seat entertainment devices. Additional applications include test and measurement systems, instrumentation equipment, point-of-sale and ATM systems, gaming systems, global positioning systems, radio-frequency identification devices and barcode scanners.
Tianma America's technology portfolio comprises TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AM-OLED, flexible, transparent, 3D, PCAP and In-cell/On-cell integrated touch. With a network of best-in-class distributors and value-added partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions for a broad base of customers and applications.
