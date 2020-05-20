ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tolan Group, a healthcare executive recruiting firm, today announced it has been named again as a Top 50 Executive Search Firm in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Hunt Scanlon Media, the most widely referenced global news platform in the human capital sector.
"The Tolan Group is honored once again to be recognized as a Top 50 Healthcare and Life Sciences executive search firm in the multiple niche markets of the healthcare market we serve", said Tim Tolan, CEO and Managing Partner of The Tolan Group (TTG). "Our team of knowledgeable and seasoned search consultants is the key reason for our success coupled with our passion for delivering high-quality results for our clients and candidates who make a difference to the PE firms and portfolio companies that we are proud and honored to serve. I am also pleased with our above industry search metrics on the completion rates and speed in which we deliver high-quality candidates to our clients," added Tolan. "That continues to be our sustainable competitive advantage."
The Tolan Group, has appeared on the Top 50 list published in Hunt Scanlon's ESR since 2017. As part of the Sanford Rose Associates Network of Offices, The Tolan Group started in 2005 and consistently ranks as a top-performing SRA office worldwide, serving multiple healthcare sectors in placing C level executives and other functional leadership roles that help their clients grow and scale.
About The Tolan Group
The Tolan Group, headquartered in St. Augustine, FL, is one of the most trusted executive search firms in the healthcare sector. Our client roster includes healthcare services, payer and provider facing health-tech companies, behavioral health, and digital health organizations. TTG works with privately held, PE-backed, venture-backed and publicly traded organizations. For more information on TTG, visit our website at www.thetolangroup.com.
About Hunt Scanlon Media
Hunt Scanlon Media has been informing the senior talent management sector for over 30 years. Today, Hunt Scanlon Media interfaces daily with more than 60,000 human capital professionals in over 30 countries — from CHROs, chief talent officers, talent acquisition specialists, company directors, and top decision-makers in finance, IT, sales, and marketing, to the more than 15,000 global executive search consultants who service them. The privately-held company is headquartered in Greenwich, Ct.