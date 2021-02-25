NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021. The past twelve months, more than any other period in recent history, have showcased the outstanding talent, ingenuity, and determination of the world's leading biotechnology executives and their organizations. Responding proactively to the day's most pressing needs, these CEOs lean in, take on daunting risks head-on, and boldly charge forth for the benefit of healing not only the vulnerable segments of our population but in some cases humanity at large.
In the areas of vaccine development, oncology, regenerative medicine, vascular disease, autoimmune disease, pain management, neurodegenerative disease, and other areas, these CEOs have successfully brought breakthrough drugs and treatments to market, some after long periods of challenging research and development and others in record-breaking time. Notably, many of the awardees have also successfully guided their companies through rapid organizational and financial growth.
Each of this year's honorees has made remarkable strides for the biotechnology industry, from leading the quest to develop vaccines for the novel coronavirus to changing the way the industry develops and tests new treatments. From hundreds of nominees, these executives have stood out for their continued dedication to patient care, and for their significant contributions to the advancement of medicine. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Biotech CEOs of 2021.
Stéphane Bancel (Moderna Therapeutics), Allen Eaves (STEMCELL Technologies), Ugur Sahin (BioNTech), Michael Chambers (Aldevron), Charles Brown (LifeLabs), Amit Munshi (Arena Pharmaceuticals), Ryan Watts (Denali Therapeutics), Adam Grossman (ADMA Biologics), Scott Hutton (Biodesix), John Houston (Arvinas), Jeffrey Bailey (BioDelivery Sciences International), Mike Raab (Ardelyx), Brian McKelligon (Akoya Biosciences), Joseph Payne (Arcturus Therapeutics), Michael Cammarata (Neptune Wellness Solutions), Michael Bailey (AVEO Oncology), Adi Hoess (Affimed NV), Al Altomari (Agile Therapeutics), Eliot Forster (F-star Therapeutics), James Dentzer (Curis Inc.), Vipin K. Garg (Altimmune), Joseph Hagan (Regulus Therapeutics Inc.), Bruce Steel (Equillium), Frederic Guerard (Graybug Vision), and Tillman Gerngross (Adagio Therapeutics).
