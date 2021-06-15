NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Women Leaders in Consumer HealthTech of 2021. From developing new technologies and products for often overlooked areas of women's health, to addressing inefficiencies in payment and insurance process, to finding new ways to manage chronic conditions, to many other areas, these women have continued to push the boundaries of what's achievable in the field of healthcare. This year's awardees include company founders, CEOs, and other leaders who were nominated among hundreds of other notable executives. They were selected because they stood out in their dedication to the advancement of their companies, their longevity in the healthcare field, and their professional achievements.
This year's awardees began and developed their careers from a variety of backgrounds, including business development, legal counsel, product development, nursing, and more, leveraging their prior experiences to inform best practices within their current roles. Now in C-suite and executive leadership positions, they go above and beyond the call of duty to work with non-profits, trade organizations, and advisory boards that are working to address critical healthcare needs. Most notably, they have kept the patient experience at the heart of everything they do by predicting user needs, working directly with clinicians, and integrating data insights. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Women Leaders in Consumer HealthTech of 2021.
Hilary Coles (Hims & Hers), Jill Kinney (Active Wellness), Laura Chambers (Willow), Helena Plater-Zyberk (Supportiv), Jo Aggarwal (Wysa), Kate Rosenbluth (Cala Health), Stella Kim (Mixlab), Linda Hanna (Mahmee), Sahar Arshad (CloudMedx), Jennifer Ernst (Tivic Health), Karen Martell (Alto Pharmacy), Andrea Pearson (DispatchHealth), Blaire Bernard (Iora Health), Susan Macri (LetsGetChecked), Cathrin Bowtell (Candid), Alison Dipilla (IBH – Integrated Behavioral Health), Erin Bartley (Medically Home), Marisa Trichter (Lifesum), Devika Mohabir (Territory Foods), Julia Millard (Bright.md), Melanie Gittiban (Vesta Healthcare), Claudia Huapaya (Calibrate), Samantha Pulliam (Renovia), Jana M. Goldberg (Heartbeat Health), and Natasha Bond (Sana Health).
